Layoffs at Twitter to take place before November 1, Elon Musk reportedly asks managers to prepare lists

Elon Musk has just bought Twitter and it has already made a few big decisions. Musk has already fired some of the top executives of Twitter and he is now preparing to layoff several Twitter employees, The New York Times reported citing people who are familiar with the matter. The cited source is also revealed that layoffs at Twitter will take place before November 1.

Musk, who closed Twitter deal at $44 billion, has already asked managers to prepare lists of team members who are not required and can be fired as soon as possible. As of now, there is no information on how many workers will be sacked. Just a few weeks back, it was reported that Musk would eliminate 75 percent of Twitter workforce once he takes charge of the social media platform. But, he later refuted this rumour and clarified he has no such plans and that job cuts would not be that deep.

Musk is reportedly planning to lay off employees before November 1, just to avoid paying the stock grants to them that they usually get as part of their compensation. Though, it is being said that Musk is supposed to pay the employees in "cash in place of their stock under the terms of the merger agreement."

Twitter currently has around 7,500 employees. Of which, the cited source claims that the platform could reduce the headcounts by around 50 percent, which is still pretty high. Musk has already sacked Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to reports.

The cited source is claiming that these top officials are entitled to get a compensation of $20 million to $60 million if and when they get fired. But, they may not get it because Musk has terminated the executives "for cause," according to the people who are familiar with the matter. This basically means that he has solid reasons for doing this, which may void this contract.

Musk hasn't given clarity on what his priorities are in terms of staff, but in recent times he has hinted that the focus will be on the core product. "Software engineering, server operations & design will rule the roost," he tweeted in early October. Later, one meeting was reportedly held with select teams, so there is a suspicion that other teams could be impacted in terms of layoffs.