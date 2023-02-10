Layoffs continue at Microsoft: Employees fired from Xbox and mixed reality division

Microsoft announced plans to lay off around 10,000 employees globally last month. While the layoff process began shortly after the announcement, many are still receiving letters regarding their future at the company. According to Bloomberg, the Redmond, Washington-based company is now targeting hardware divisions, like HoloLens, Surface, and Xbox divisions. Around 617 workers in Seattle will be impacted, the report suggests. Some employees from these divisions have started receiving termination letters, posts on LinkedIn suggest.

The report highlights that the job cuts across HoloLens raise questions about the future of third-gen HoloLens mixed-reality headsets. Earlier in January, the US Congress also rejected the army's request for $400 million to buy up to 6,900 Microsoft HoloLens combat goggles. The report also cites a spokesperson who confirmed the layoffs. The spokesperson clarified the future of HoloLens and said, "While we don't comment on specific staffing details, we can share there are no changes to HoloLens 2 and our commitment to mixed reality."

A former HoloLens employee, Kristian Davila, took to LinkedIn and said that many co-workers lost jobs recently. The post reads, "My role, along with the roles of many of my amazingly talented colleagues, was eliminated today. I'm still trying to process things, and part of my process is to look back on the experiences that I've had during my time on this team."

Another worker, Sophie Stellmach, interaction design and science lead, announced that she is also a part of the current round of layoffs across Microsoft divisions.

Meanwhile, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer reportedly sent an email to the employees to them know about the changes in the division. The email, as assessed by Bloomberg, reads, "I encourage everyone to take the time and space necessary to process these changes and support your colleagues."

While announcing layoffs last month, Microsoft said reductions would continue till the end of FY23 Q3. The company has said, "The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible."

Microsoft has said it would continue to invest in strategic areas and allocate both "capital and talent to areas of secular growth."

Not just Microsoft, several other tech giants such as Google, Meta, and Amazon have sacked thousands of workers in the last two months. Reports citing experts fear that layoffs at more tech companies may happen if macroeconomic conditions don't improve.