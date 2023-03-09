Layoffs, desk sharing, fewer promotions and more: How Sundar Pichai is helping Google save money

Earlier this year, Google announced the layoff of 12,000 employees as part of its cost-cutting measures. The company has also highlighted a slowdown in growth and so, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has been taking some measures to save the company's money. The tech giant has asked employees to share desks with colleagues and even announced fewer promotions as well as annual pay cuts for employees. Here is a look at how Sundar Pichai is helping Google save money.

Layoff of 12,000 employees

This year, on January 20, Google announced the layoff of 12,000 employees. In a blog post, Pichai said that it was a difficult decision and that the company has undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that people and roles are aligned with the highest priorities. The job cuts have been done across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions, as per the details revealed by the CEO.

He has also announced that the laid-off employees will get a good severance package, including 16 weeks of salary, two weeks for every additional year at Google, and at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. Google will also pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time. Other benefits include 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

Desk sharing with colleagues

Google is reportedly asking some of its employees to share desk with a few colleagues. The tech giant's CEO Sundar Pichai revealed in a meeting that the move would help save money. This is yet another measure that Google has taken to cut costs after it fired 12,000 employees in several regions, including India.

"To me, it's obvious that they are trying to be efficient and save money but at the same time also utilize resources," Pichai said at an all-hands meeting last week. "There are people, by the way, who routinely complain that they come in and there are big swaths of empty desks and it feels like it's a ghost town — it's just not a nice experience," he added.

Fewer promotions

In an email officially sent to employees, Google informed them that the company will be reducing the number of promotions to senior and leadership roles this year. The reason for this slowdown in the company's growth, which suggests that Google is having financial issues and so, it is taking some cost-cutting measures.

"The process is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year — though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was growing quickly. This is to ensure that the number of Googlers in more senior and leadership roles grows in proportion to the growth of the company," according to the email obtained by Business Insider. L6 refers to employees who are seniors and have years of experience.

Annual pay cuts

It was recently reported that Google will be cutting a certain amount from the annual bonuses of all senior and higher-level employees. "All roles above the senior vice president level will witness 'very significant' reduction in their annual bonus. For senior roles, the compensation is linked to company performance," Pichai said.