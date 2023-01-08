Layoffs: Elon Musk fires more Twitter employees across departments

It's been more than 3 months since Elon Musk got the chair of Twitter, but the company still has not settled its sail yet. With significant changes in the policies of the platform to changing and eliminating roles of employees across departments, the turmoil in the headquarters of the bird app is persistent. In a recent development, Musk has reportedly fired dozens of employees in the company's Dublin and Singapore offices.

According to Bloomberg, Twitter has fired across its trust and safety team that primarily looks after global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment. Musk headed micro-blogging platform laid off employees in its Dublin and Singapore offices on Friday.

The impacted employees include Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, the head of site integrity for Twitter's Asia-Pacific region, a relatively recent hire; and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter's senior director of revenue policy. Additionally, the company has also fired employees from the teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media on the platform.

Confirming the recent job cuts, Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, said that the company only eliminated those roles that were not given enough "volume" to justify continued support. In the meantime, Irwin also assured that Twitter is increasing hiring in the appeals department and will soon appoint a new head of revenue policy and a head for the platform's Asia-Pacific region for trust and safety.

Significantly, if we look at a rough figure on how many employees Twitter has fired since Musk took over, then the stats reveal that almost 70 per cent of old Twitter employees had been sacked. Twitter has overseen the firings or departures of roughly 5,000 of Twitter's 7,500 employees.

Amazon layoffs

Amazon has also announced to continue layoffs in January 2023. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed that the e-commerce giant will fire employees across departments majorly in Amazon Stores and PXT organisations. Jassy in his official blog post cited that Amazon will lay off a total of 18,000 employees due to the uncertain economy and overhiring.

"We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me. The e-commerce website has confirmed that it will start communicating with impacted employees starting January 18, which is after one week," said Amazon CEO in his blog post.

While there is no official statement on how many employees will be sacked from the Amazon India office, many reports cite that the e-commerce platform might fire around 1000 employees working in the country.