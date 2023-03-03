Layoffs in 2023: Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and more fire thousands of employees in last 2 months

While the ending of 2022 was in all distress with the back to back layoffs in the tech industry, the start of 2023 just made things worse. Within two starting months of 2023, tens of thousands of employees have lost their jobs after tech giants such as Meta, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft announced layoffs in recent times as part of cost cutting measures amid difficult macroeconomic conditions.

According to Trueup.io, a website which is tracking all the tech layoffs, so far in 2023, there have been 567 layoffs at tech companies including big tech, tech unicorns and startups. Statistics suggest that in the last two months, around 157,263 IT professionals lost their jobs i.e 2,537 people were impacted by layoffs per day. Compared to all the layoffs in 2022 which recorded 1,535 layoffs at tech companies with 241,176 being impacted within months.

Going by the monthly layoffs, in January 2023, around 1,07,780 IT employees were impacted due to layoffs. In February 47,854 lost their jobs. And as for March which has just started, already 1,629 employees have lost their jobs because of the recent firings, across their companies. The number is expected to go further as companies are heading towards a new fiscal year.

Let's take a brief look at all the layoffs announced in the year 2023 so far.

Amazon

Seattle-based e-commerce and tech giant, Amazon fired thousands of employees last year and announced that the layoff streak will continue in 2023 too. In January Amazon CEO Andy Jassy officially announced that the company will be eliminating 18,000 employees as part of restructuring and cost cutting.

Google

Google started its internal layoffs in September 2022, however, the Sundar Pichai headed tech giant officially announced layoffs in January 2023 and declared that it will cut 12,000 jobs across departments. Recently the company even fired over 450 employees from its India operation.

Microsoft

Microsoft too announced its plans of trimming the company's costs and started layoffs in January 2023. The company decided to reduce its workforce by 10,000 people i.e is equal to about 5 per cent of its total workforce.

Meta

Meta CEO Mark Zukerberg announced plans to layoff about 11,000 staffers or close to 13 per cent of its total workforce in November 2022. However, in February 2023, the company hinted towards another fresh round of layoffs as the company is deciding to make further cuts on discretionary spending. It even extended the hiring freeze until March 2023.

Twitter

With the takeover of Elon Musk as the new Twitter CEO, the company slashed down more than 50 percent of its workforce across verticals in September 2022. The company continued the layoffs in different departments globally and took strict measures on restructuring and cost-cutting. As for 2023, in the latest round of Job Cuts, Twitter reportedly laid off about 10 per cent of its remaining workforce impacting at least 200 employees.

Salesforce

Alesforce also announced layoffs in January and as a part of cost cutting measures. The company announced that it intended to cut about 7,000 jobs, or 10% of its workforce. In the starting of February 2023, the company even laid off 4,000 of its workers and is planning to fire more in coming days.

As for India-based startups and companies, here is a quick review on how many employees lost their jobs.

Swiggy

Swiggy, which employs about 6,000 employees, announced to bid goodbye to its 380 employees in January laying off 6 per cent of its total workforce.



Dunzo

Google-backed delivery platform Dunzo also laid off 3% of its workforce citing restructuring and fired 90 employees.

Zomato

Zomato also announced layoffs and cities that it will cut down 3 per cent of its workforce .

ShareChat

ShareChat also joined a layoffs spree and announced to fire around 20 per cent of its workforce, impacting over 400 employees.

Ola

Ride-hailing major Ola also fire 200 employees from its Ola Cabs, Ola Electric and Ola Financial Services verticals