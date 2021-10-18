Leaked Redmi Note 11 series specifications suggest not all models are getting 120W fast charging support

By now it's clear that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 11 series sooner than we expected. Several leaks and rumours about the new Xiaomi line-up are making the rounds. Even one of the company's top executives has teased the launch of the upcoming line-up, which may include the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Max. One rumour that had a lot of smartphone enthusiasts excited is the possible 120W fast charge support on the series. Makes sense too. This is one feature that is even lacking on the more premium Mi 11 Ultra.

Now, a Weibo user has revealed the full specifications and features of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series. As expected, the leak reveals that the 120W fast charging support will not be extended to all models of the line-up and is likely to be reserved for the Pro variants. The same leak also suggests that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi 11 series before Singles' day or November 11.

The leak claims that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will feature a 120Hz OLED display, a Dimensity 920 chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM, with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM, with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It says that the Note 11 Pro will feature a 5,000 mAh battery withsorry to disappoint.67W fast charge support. Yes, that's the same charging support you get on the Mi 11 Ultra as well.

It's definitely an upgrade to the Redmi Note 10 Pro which came with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is rumoured to cost CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,642), CNY 1,799 (around Rs 21,000) and CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,300), respectively.

Other mentioned specs include JBL stereo speakers, NFC and an x-axis linear motor. For cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to have a 108-megapixel main camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

You shouldn't be disappointed yet. Xiaomi may still give the 120W fast charging support on the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max. However, we have seen both the Pro models share most features historically. In that case, the 120W charging support might be reserved for more premium models from Xiaomi.