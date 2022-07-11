Leaked Uber Files show how it illegally expanded operations, dodged raids in India

Uber, in less than a decade, has transformed into a verb from a brand in India. Once a Silicon Valley start-up, its value today stands at $44billion with operations in 72 countries and counting.

However, its rapid expansion in several key global markets is now being credited to bypassing regulations, lobbying lawmakers, and playing around with loopholes - a leak points out. Obtained by The Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the leaked 'Uber Files' reportedly include 124,000 internal emails, text messages and documents from inside Uber.

The leaked files, also assessed by The India Express, allegedly highlight the tenure of company's former CEO Travis Kalanick - who stepped down in 2017 after allegations of promoting a toxic work culture and even ignoring gender discrimination and sexual harassment at Uber. Leaked records cover the period between 2013 and 2017.

In the context of India, one such file reportedly highlights how Uber blamed India's "flawed" criminal database, instead of taking responsibility for a driver accused of raping a 25-year-old passenger in New Delhi in December 2014.

The incident seemingly caused panic within the India unit, leading Uber's communications head, Nairi Hourdajian to send an email to a colleague saying, "Remember that everything is not in your control and that sometimes we have problems because, well, we're just f***ing illegal".

Uber's Kill Switch

It is also reported that Uber uses an internal tactic called the "kill switch" to escape raids by the government by shutting down internal software. It involves Uber officials learning about possible raids at its offices and sending instructions to IT staff to cut off access to the company's main data systems. It essentially prevents authorities from gathering evidence.

The Guardian notes that Uber deployed this tactic at least 12 times during raids in India, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary and Romania. Its Bengaluru office was raided by the Regional Transport Office in 2014, and separately, another raid took place in July 2021 based on non-compliance complaints.

Uber's relations with Macron, Biden

In the global context, the leaked Uber files highlight how the company worked closely with country officials to sideline local cab businesses. For instance, the files reportedly highlight CEO Kalanick and French President Emmanuel Macron's relationship, who seemingly helped the company in France when he was the economy minister. It is reported that Macron "appears to have gone to extraordinary lengths to help Uber, even telling the company he had brokered a secret 'deal' with its opponents in the French cabinet".

Uber allegedly ignored its drivers' safety during taxi strikes and riots in Paris, and its former CEO appeared to have urged his team, saying, "I think it's worth it ... Violence guarantee[s] success."

Apart from that, Kalanick also seemingly worked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was mayor of Hamburg, and current US President Joe Biden at the time to expand its operations. The leaked files reportedly point out that Biden, after a meeting with the former CEO, even amended his prepared speech at Davos to praise Uber and the company for giving drivers the "freedom to work as many hours as they wish, manage their own lives as they wish".

Uber's response

In a statement to The Guardian's leak, Uber admitted to "mistakes and missteps" in the past, but said it had been transformed since 2017. The company is currently headed by Dara Khosrowshahi.

However, Kalanick's spokesperson denied the leaks' claim and said that he never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence "at the expense of driver safety".

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) India launch this week, 5 phones it will rival

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day sale: Here are the top deals coming on July 23

Also Read | Android vs iOS: Which is better?