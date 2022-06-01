Leaked video shows dummy iPhone 14 Pro with pill-shaped display, large sensors

The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in just a few months from now. Going by the reports, the upcoming Apple iPhone series will go official in September, sometime around the second week of the month. In the last few weeks, several renders and leaks around the iPhone 14 series have surfaced on the internet and now a full-fledged hands-on video showing dummies of all four models has leaked. The video was leaked by Apple leaker Sonny Dickson as also reported by Toms Guide.



The video doesn't look very clear but it shows dummy units of all four iPhone 14 models, which most probably include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The design of the iPhone 14 models that the video shows goes in line with what rumours and leaks have revealed in the past.

iPhone 14 series shown in video

The video shows the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max with a wide notch design like the iPhone 13 series. The Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, are expected to ditch the notch for a pill shaped screen design. Apple first introduced the notched display with the iPhone and since then, the company has been using the same design. Later this year, when Apple launches the new iPhones, it will be great to see how the new design looks in reality.

As the video shows and past leaks also highlighted, other than the notch, there will not be too many changes in terms of design in this year's models. In the Pro models, though, the camera module looks slightly bumpy. The iPhone 14 series is tipped to sport larger sensors when compared to the iPhone 13 models, which also indicates that the upcoming iPhone will be able to click far better and clearer photos than the predecessor, especially in low light. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max are expected to include dual cameras on the rear panel; the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are said to include three lenses.

The leaked video shows dummy iPhone 14 models in white paint. It is believed that Apple will bring many more colour options. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 14 series is expected to be slightly costlier when compared to the iPhone 13 series of devices.

