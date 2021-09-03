Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 77,990

Expanding its IdeaPad series, Lenovo has launched its IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro in India. The new Lenovo laptop comes in both 11th gen Intel Core as well as AMD Ryzen processor configurations, at a starting price of Rs 77,990.

Following the marquee of the Lenovo IdeaPad series, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro comes in a slim form factor. It is available in two screen sizes with up to a 2.2K resolution and Dolby Atmos support. Other highlights include up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD.

Here is a detailed look at what to expect from the all-new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price and availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has been launched at a starting price of Rs 77,990. It comes in a Storm Grey colour option and retails through online channels including Lenovo.com and other e-commerce portals, as well as offline retail stores in the country.

Buyers will be able to choose among the two screen sizes as well as configurations between Intel Core i5, Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 configurations.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro comes in two screen options - one with a 14-inch display that features a 2.2K resolution and another 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS anti-glare display. The displays come with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and up to 350 nits of peak brightness.

The new Lenovo laptop is powered by Intel or AMD processors as mentioned above and features up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe storage. Integrated technologies include Intel Iris Xe or AMD Radeon as well as Nvidia GeForce graphics. It runs on Windows 10 and is upgradeable to Windows 11.

Connectivity options on the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1 and other ports. Other mentionable features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 720p webcam with facial recognition and dual array microphones with Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana support.

The device is backed by a 56.5Whr battery for the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch display model counterpart is powered by a 75Whr battery. The dimensions of the former stand at 312.2 x 221 x 17.99 mm and it weighs 1.38 kilograms. The 16-inch option measures 356 x 251 x 18.4 mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms.