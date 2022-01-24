Lenovo Legion Y90 may come as world's first phone with 22GB RAM, here is all we know about it

Lenovo may soon be out with its Legion Y90 gaming phone and, judging by the recent speculation around the device, it might just have the most impressive firepower we have seen on a phone till now. This includes a world's first on the memory front as well as the latest Qualcomm flagship processor.

The specifications of the Lenovo phone have been outed in a recent leak by a noted tipster. Taking to Weibo, PandaIsBald shared the entire list of features that the Legion Y90 will supposedly come with. Though the tipster has not made any guesses on the launch date of the smartphone, it is expected to break cover sometime in February.

As for the specifications, the Legion Y90 is anticipated to tick all the boxes for the latest features on a gaming smartphone. An AMOLED display, the latest processor, a large battery, all topped with the world's first 22GB RAM. Here is all we expect to see on the phone.

Lenovo Legion Y90 expected specifications

As per the latest leak, Lenovo Legion Y90 may come with a 6.92-inch E4 Samsung AMOLED display. This display will likely have a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate for gaming. The phone is said to measure 176 x 78.8 x 10.5mm and weigh 268 grams, so expect it to be a heavy device.

Powering the phone would be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will be coupled to 22GB RAM. This RAM would comprise 18GB of physical RAM along with 4GB of virtual RAM. The storage will be equally impressive, with two different storage chips of 512GB and 128GB respectively. The combined storage will thus be 640GB on the Legion Y90.

The tipster notes that the phone will come with a 5,600mAh battery with support for up to 68W fast charging. Cameras on the Legion Y90 may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary lens, making up a simple dual-lens camera setup. At the front, a 44-megapixel selfie shooter is expected to come.

More interestingly, Legion Y90 will stick to its nature of a gaming phone with a total of six gaming keys. These will include four shoulder keys as well as two pressure sensors. There will be a cooling system by the name of Frost Blade 3.0 that employs dual fans for heat dissipation. Legion Y90 will also pack dual X-axis motors for haptic feedback.