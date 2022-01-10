Lenovo preparing Y700, a tablet with 120Hz display

Lenovo has been investing in the gaming smartphone segment bringing its Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone. Now, it seems Lenovo wants to go beyond just gaming smartphones by introducing a whole new category of gaming tablets.

Lenovo will be launching its Y700 gaming tablet. Lenovo has first teased the device in December, now an executive has shared mode details in a post on social media Weibo.

The Legion Y700 will sport an 8.8-inch LCD panel with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling. Lenovo's tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor. It will also feature Dolby Vision support and JBL-certified speakers with Dolby Audio.

Since most Android phones have taller aspect ratios, a Lenovo executive explained on Weibo that the tablet would support the ability to adjust the aspect ratio of games to ensure they run correctly. It's accomplished by adding black bars at the top and bottom of the window.

The photos suggest at least one USB Type-C port and a single rear camera, too. Unfortunately, details about pricing and availability are not yet known.

Although Lenovo was recently at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the company did not announce whether the gaming tablet will ever be released outside of China. But Lenovo does have a track record of offering Android-powered gaming devices internationally.

In related news, The company is also planning to launch a new gaming phone soon called the Lenovo Legion Y90. It is expected to have a 6.92 inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz screen refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, two USB-C ports, and an air cooling system that seems to include a fan on the back of the phone.