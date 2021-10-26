Lenovo Tab K10 launched in India with Dolby Audio speakers, offer prices start at Rs 13,999

Lenovo is doubling down on its tablet portfolio in India with another launch. After introducing the Tab P11 Pro earlier this year with premium features, the company is finally reaching out to the masses with the all-new Tab K10. The Lenovo Tab K10 brings hardware like the MediaTek Helio P22T processor, which is not going to give you the fastest performance, but it will be good enough for modest apps and games. Lenovo's new tablet also supports a stylus, but it will be available as an optional accessory.

The Lenovo Tab K10 comes in two models. The regular one is meant for users like you and me, but there is another model that comes without a battery. It is for people working in enterprises, retail, manufacturing, banking, finance, education. This model would probably use direct power supply.

Lenovo Tab K10 price in India

The Lenovo Tab K10 starts at Rs 25,000. However, that is not what you will end up paying for the new tablet. At the time of writing, the company website listed the Lenovo Tab K10 for a starting price of Rs 13,999. This is the price of the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model if you opt for the Wi-Fi-only option. There is also a Wi-Fi + LTE variant with the same storage, but it is out of stock. Then, if you move higher in the storage options, you have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Wi-Fi only variant costs Rs 15,999, while the Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at Rs 16,999. You get a Lenovo Tab K10 in a single Abyss Blue colour option. You can get a no-cost EMI payment facility starting at Rs 2,333.

Lenovo Tab K10 specifications

The Lenovo Tab K10 is a big tablet and its 10.3-inch Full-HD TDDI display will give you an enjoyable movie-watching experience. The display supports a peak brightness of 400 nits, and it supports the Lenovo Active Pen that you can get separately. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage, but if you want to expand space, you can add a microSD card of up to 1TB. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the back if you somehow want to click photos. But for selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel camera. The tablet has dual speakers that use Dolby Audio for better sound. Lenovo Tab K10 features a 7500mAh battery with 10W charging. It weighs 460 grams and is 8.15mm thick.