Lenovo Tab P11 5G tablet with 11-inch display, stylus support launched in India for Rs 29,999

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G, the company's first 5G-enabled tablet, has been launched in India. The new Android tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, and it supports sub-6GHz 5G networks to allow users to enjoy high-speed connectivity. As the name suggests, the Lenovo Tab P11 5G sits between the company's existing Lenovo Tab P11 Plus and Tab P11 Pro. Interestingly, the premium Tab P11 Pro, which is more expensive, also lacks 5G connectivity.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G price in India

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes in two storage variants, and its price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the base 128GB storage. The top 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999, and Lenovo said in a release that customers can buy the tablet via Amazon and the official Lenovo Store. Lenovo India is yet to update its website to include Lenovo Tab P11 5G.

With the launch of Lenovo Tab P11 5G, the company will hope to rival Xiaomi and Realme, which also offer mid-budget 5G tablets in India. Xiaomi's Pad 5 (128GB) is retailing for Rs 26,999, while the Realme Pad X (64GB) costs Rs 25,999.

Lenovo's own Pad 11 Plus carries a starting price tag of Rs 24,999, and the more premium Tab 11 Pro's price starts at Rs 35,999. As mentioned, both old-gen Lenovo tablets do not support 5G.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G sports an 11-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) resolution display with fairly thick bezels. Thick bezels on tablets are not uncommon as they allow users to get a firm grip without causing accidental touches. The IPS display also supports Dolby Vision content, but the refresh rate maxes at 60Hz.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G ships with Android 11, but it will likely receive Android 12L -- Google's custom OS for tablets and foldable. Lenovo has not confirmed this detail officially. The Lenovo Tab P11 5G supports Lenovo's in-house accessories such as the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus and keyboard. Both accessories are sold separately.

To improve the viewing experience, its speaker system is provided by JBL, and the tablet also supports Dolby Atmos. The rear camera module includes a 13-megapixel sensor with auto-focus and the front panel houses an 8-megapixel sensor with a ToF (time of flight) sensor. The latter measures the distance between the subject and the camera to enable 3D imaging and gesture recognition.

Other key features include a 7700mAh battery with 20W charging, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1. Lenovo claims the Tab P11 5G offers up to 12 hours of non-stop video streaming.