Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet may come with Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM

It seems like the Chinese electronics giant Lenovo is gearing up to launch a new tablet. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro was spotted in a listing on the Google Play Console. This tablet will be the successor to the Tab P11 Pro that was launched in India earlier this year. Instead of just being another budget or even mid-range tablet, according to the listings, the Tab P12 Pro will be a powerhouse.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in conjugation with the Adreno 640 GPU. Last year's Tab P11 Pro, for instance, featured the Snapdragon 730G mid-range processor. So it's quite an upgrade from Lenovo. Further, the company is also offering 8 GB of RAM with the new Tab P12 Pro, at least with one of the variants. That is another major upgrade from a maximum of 6GB RAM that the Tab P11 Pro offered.

The Tablet is also going to have an OLED display and run Android 11. The display resolution is noted to be 2560×1600 which translates to a pixel density of 240 PPI, however, the screen size is not mentioned. The listing does include an image of the tablet, but it looks pretty similar to the Tab P11 Pro, suggesting that it might just be a placeholder.

If these leaked specifications turn out to be true, the Tab P12 Pro will have significantly more power than the current Tab P11 Pro. That is pretty much everything we know so far when it comes to Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications. We could hear more about it in the coming weeks as the company prepares for its market introduction.

It is interesting to note here that even though Samsung is the top Android tablet vendor by market share, Lenovo is actually the fastest-growing Android tablet manufacturer.

In the first place, Samsung's tablet shipments in Q2 2021 showed an 18% growth compared to the same period last year. Lenovo came in second, but it saw a 67% increase in shipments compared to Q2 2020.