Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo has refreshed its Android tablet portfolio in India with the new Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The device debuted globally late last year and will now rival notable Android tablets such as Samsung Galaxy Tab S-series and Xiaomi Pad 5 in India. The company will also aim to give stiff competition to Apple, which offers a variety of iPads in the country. Lenovo says its latest Lenovo Tab P12 Pro delivers "flagship Android tablet" features and is best suited for entertainment, thanks to its large 12.6-inch AMOLED display. It draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset, which also features the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet. Customers must note that the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro still runs on Android 11 OS, while Android 13 is around the corner.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro price in India

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 69,999, though it is yet to be available to purchase online. In a press note, Lenovo notes the Android tablet will retail via the Lenovo India website and store and Amazon.

The tablet is a lot more expensive than the same Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered that comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999. Samsung's latest Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy Tab S8 costs Rs 70,999 in the country.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features a sleek design and measures 5.63mm in thickness. The body is made of metal, and there's also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for better damage protection. Users can enjoy content on the 12.6-inch AMOLED (2,560x1,600 pixels) display that gets slim bezels on all sides.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC - designed for affordable flagship phones and tablets. The chipset comes paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Users can also increase the internal storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The rear panel has a cut-out for the pill-shaped camera module that houses the 13-megapixel wide camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Coming to the audio, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro gets two microphones and JBL speakers with Dolby Audio support. The display also has Dolby Vision support - similar to the affordable Xiaomi Pad 5. The tablet comes integrated with a 10,200mAh, which takes roughly three hours to fully charge with the bundled charger. It is touted to deliver 15 hours of online video playback on a single charge.

Also read: | Xiaomi Band 7 aka Mi Smart Band 7 launch in global markets may happen soon

Also read: | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date for Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch leaked

Also read: | Microsoft AR head Alex Kipman leaves company after sexual harassment allegations

=