Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop with two displays launched in India, price set at Rs 1.94 lakh

Lenovo has launched a new ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop with two displays in India. The laptop features a main 17.3-inch display and a second 8-inch screen next to the touchpad. The company, in a release, notes the secondary display "greatly complements the hybrid work requirements of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by helping them increase productivity." The package includes a stylus to help users create on the secondary screen, which is still bigger than most smartphones. Despite two large displays, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 weighs 2 kg.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 price in India

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,94,990. Customers can buy the laptop from Lenovo's official online and offline channels. At the time of writing the article, the laptop was still not listed on the official Lenovo India website.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 comes equipped with a 17.3-inch ultra-wide display, which offers a 21:10 aspect ratio, 3K resolution (3072x1440 pixels), touch support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary 8-inch display offers HD resolution (800x1280 pixels) and touch support. Given the large size, the laptop measures 410.9 x 230.2 x 17.95 mm.

Under the hood, it draws power from 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H (14-cores). The processor comes paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB Soldered LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe storage. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 also has dual speakers with 2W output and Dolby Atmos support. Lenovo clarifies the sound is by Harman and Kardon.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is offered in a single grey colour option. Similar to ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 and ThinkBook 15 Gen 4, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 incorporates sustainable packing materials and eco-friendly designs.

Since the laptop is designed for professionals, it runs on Windows 11 Pro out of the box. For security, there is a camera privacy shutter and support for Windows Hello with an IR camera. The laptop comes with a 69Wh battery that promises up to 6.5 hours of backup on MobileMark battery test. The IO ports are available on the back side. Options include an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port with charging support.