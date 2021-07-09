Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 tablets launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 have been launched in India. The two new tablets from Lenovo feature up to an 11th Gen Intel processor and come with detachable Bluetooth keyboards to allow users to operate them as tablets or as laptops.

Of the two, Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is the premium model and will retail for a much higher price point than the IdeaPad Duet 3. To support the price tag, it is equipped with a WQHD display, Intel's 11th Gen Core i5 CPU and a claimed battery life of up to 10.8 hours.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 has been introduced as Lenovo's entry-level offering for tablet buyers. The device has been designed for students and comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600.

Both the Lenovo detachable PCs will go on sale starting July 12 at 12 pm on several online platforms, including the official Lenovo website and Amazon. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be available for Rs 79,999 in a Slate Grey colour while the IdeaPad Duet 3 will retail for Rs 29,999 in Graphite Grey colour.

Here is a look at what each of these will have on offer.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i (L) and IdeaPad Duet 3 (R)

The new premium tablet PC by Lenovo comes with a 13-inch WQHD IPS touchscreen display with 2K or 2,160x1,350 pixels resolution, 450 nits brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by Intel's 11th-generation Core i5 CPU, along with Intel Iris Ze graphics, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i runs Windows 10 and supports features including Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos, HD Audio chip, two 1W stereo speakers as well as Lenovo e-colour pen.

For optics, the device comes with 5-megapixel cameras, both at the back and the front. Lenovo claims a battery life of up to 10.8 hours on the tablet. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5, three USB Type-C ports, SD card reader and a headphone jack.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3

The more budget-friendly option, on the other hand, features a 10.23-inch FullHD (1,920x1200 pixels) IPS display with 330 nits of brightness. It also runs Windows 10 and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It comes with a 5-megapixel camera at the back and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter. It also supports Dolby Audio, HD Audio chip, two 1W stereo speakers and Lenovo Digital Pen. The device weighs just 0.86kg and claims a battery life of up to 7 hours.