LG Gram laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 94,999

LG Gram laptops 2022 edition is here. The company has launched the new series in India in three different screen sizes including the 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch. The Gram laptops are known to be extremely lightweight and portable, so keeping the legacy forward, LG's new Gram series, despite the large screen displays, is ultra-light and ultra-portable and boasts powerful performance.

Talking about the new LG Gram series, Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India said, "LG Gram has been designed to maximize consumer usability. The new models with additional features like facial recognition and noise cancellation aim at transforming the user experience. We provide our customers with the latest cutting-edge technology to enhance their lifestyle. We believe this new 2022 LG Gram lineup will set new standards in user experience, and we are confident our customers will love it."

LG Gram laptops: Price and availability

The LG Gram 2022 series will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale which will kick off on July 23 and July 24. LG will launch four Gram models including the 17 (model 17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q- 2in1), and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q). Although LG has not individually revealed the prices of the laptops, the company has revealed that the LG Gram 2022 model will be available at a starting price of Rs 94,999.

LG Gram laptops: Specifications

LG Gram laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel CoreTM with i7 processor with faster LPDDR 5 RAM and NVMe Gen 4 SSD unlock high processing speed. LG Gram models 17Z90Q and 16Z90Q feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure longer periods of use between charges, giving users the freedom to roam around while still staying connected.

LG Gram 17 and 16 feature a high resolution of WQXGA (2560x1600) and LG Gram 14 features WUXGA (1920 x 1200). The large displays are perfect for both entertainment and work, delivering stellar picture quality with vibrant, accurate colours, excellent contrast and sharp details with a wider angle. The display features slim bezel around the corners which enhances viewer immersion and adds to the premium product's sleeker, more sophisticated appearance. The DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut brings content to life, providing a more precise, colourful and detailed display on a big screen.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399