LG launches new energy efficient air conditioner in India, price starts at Rs 65,990

LG Electronics launches a new range of home appliances including air conditioners, wearable air purifiers, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers, and many more. Most of the new LG electronics products come with AI LG ThinQ technology, which the company claims "aims to make machines intelligent and adds comfort and convenience to consumer's daily life".

The new LG air conditioners are powered by AI technology with support for multiple in-built sensors and varied speed dual rotary compressors. The company claims the air conditioners provide "optimal cooling by automatically analyzing the inputs from the sensors".

The LG VIRAAT Super 5-star air conditioner comes with 5.2 ISEER rating and improved efficiency by 11 per cent when compared to conventional 5-star air conditioners with 4.7 ISEER ratings. The company claims that the air conditioner is designed in a way that it uses less power and reduces electricity bills. The LG VIRAAT AC also comes with a 35 per cent bigger outdoor unit that optimizes heat exchange and operates in high ambient heat conditions while still consuming 11 per cent less energy. It starts at a price of Rs 65,990.

LG also announced the 2022 range of LG Side-by-Side and Frost Free refrigerator with a flat design and loaded with metallic decorations. The refrigerator comes equipped with E-micom, which allows users to control the temperature settings without opening the door.

The refrigerator also come with Smart Learner powered by AI, which the company says "analyses the usage pattern of the refrigerator and optimizes cooling accordingly". The machine also monitors the hourly, daily and weekly data to deliver higher energy efficiency and long-lasting freshness for fruits and vegetables. As for the price, it comes at a price of Rs 43,999.

The company also launched InstaView Side-By-Side refrigerator with 23 per cent bigger InstaView window at a price of Rs 2,21,899. It includes new Dispenser with UVnanoTM support that keeps the nozzle of the dispenser clean regularly. It automatically reduces 99.99 per cent of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV Light so that users can get clean, fresh water every time. It is equipped with an all-new powerful Hygiene Fresh air filter.

The refrigerator is packed with features such as DoorCooling+ to ensure quicker cooling than a conventional system and prolonged freshness of the stored food items. LG says that its DoorCooling+ technology "significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment with dedicated vents at the door side that allows effective cooling of the beverages kept on the door shelves".