LG UltraGear gaming laptop with 11th Gen Intel processor launched: Key specs and features

LG has introduced its latest UltraGear gaming laptop (17G90Q) ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas next month, and the company has announced that it has already received the Innovation Award at CES 2022.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop has a vapour chamber cooling system. More information about the laptop will be available during the CES 2022. The South Korean tech giant is expected to start the rollout of the gaming laptop in January 2022 and its native country will be the first to get it.

LG UltraGear gaming laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory, and an ultra-fast dual SSD setup. In addition to a 17-inch IPS panel with a 1 millisecond response time and a 300 Hz refresh rate, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop ensures immersive, fluid gameplay for even the most graphically demanding PC games thanks to the latest top-of-the-line hardware. The LG UltraGear Studio allows users to control the CPU and GPU depending on the game.

LG installed an unspecified SSD in the UltraGear 17G90Q for storage but mentions that it supports both channels. It benefits from a vapor chamber cooling system and DTS: X Ultra 3D sound. The gaming laptop has a full-size keyboard including a number pad.

In terms of thermals, it comes with a vapor chamber which they claim keeps the laptop running cool, even when pushed to the limits.

Other than that, it weighs in at 2.64kg, comes with a per-key RGB backlit keyboard, USB 4 Gen 3×2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C, HDMI, RJ45, DC-in, as well as microSD/UFS ports. Not to forget, there's a 93Wh battery under the hood, FHD webcam with dual mic, Wi-Fi 6E, and Intel Killer Wireless, as well as 2 way speakers with DTS X Ultra.

Since its launch in 2018, UltraGear laptops have been one of LG Electronics' flagship brands along with lightweight brand Gram and high-performance Ultra PC.

Also, besides laptops, LG Electronics launched premium gaming speakers and monitors under the UltraGear brand earlier this year, including the speaker LG GP9, compatible with personal computers and gaming consoles.

LG has said that it plans to roll out the new LG Ultra Gear gaming laptops gradually in the global market, starting in Korea in January 2022.