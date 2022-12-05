LIC WhatsApp service launched: How to check policy status, premium due details

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced its first-ever interactive WhatsApp services for its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC online portal can avail of several benefits including getting premium details, statement of the ULIP plan, and more through LIC's official WhatsApp chatbox.
According to LIC's official statement, policyholders who have not registered their policies online are asked to register first to avail of the services on the instant messaging app. Customers can register their policy by visiting the LIC's customer portal on www.licindia.in.
Once the policy is registered on the online portal, follow this step-by-step guide to use LIC WhatsApp services.
Notably, send the message from your registered mobile number to the LIC customer portal. If you are already registered on the portal with a different mobile number, then update the WhatsApp number in the customer portal profile. You can register your mobile or update the information at ebiz.licindia.in/D2CPM/#Login .
