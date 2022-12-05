LIC WhatsApp service launched: How to check policy status, premium due details

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced its first-ever interactive WhatsApp services for its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC online portal can avail of several benefits including getting premium details, statement of the ULIP plan, and more through LIC's official WhatsApp chatbox.

According to LIC's official statement, policyholders who have not registered their policies online are asked to register first to avail of the services on the instant messaging app. Customers can register their policy by visiting the LIC's customer portal on www.licindia.in.

Once the policy is registered on the online portal, follow this step-by-step guide to use LIC WhatsApp services.



How to use LIC WhatsApp services

Save LIC's official WhatsApp number in your phone's contact. It is 8976862090.

Open your WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.

Send 'Hi' in the chat box.

LIC chatbot will send you 11 options to choose from.

Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services. Example 1 for Premium date, 2 for Bonus Information.

LIC will share the required details in the WhatsApp chat.



Notably, send the message from your registered mobile number to the LIC customer portal. If you are already registered on the portal with a different mobile number, then update the WhatsApp number in the customer portal profile. You can register your mobile or update the information at ebiz.licindia.in/D2CPM/#Login .



List of services available in LIC WhatsApp services

Premium due Bonus information Policy status Loan eligibility quotation Loan repayment Quotation Loan interest due Premium paid certificate ULIP -statement of units LIC services links Opt in/Opt out Services End the conversation



How to register policy on LIC online portal?