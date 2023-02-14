LinkedIn, a platform that helps others find new jobs, lays off employees from its recruiting team

LinkedIn, a platform that lets users connect with recruiters (and vice versa) to find new jobs, is laying off employees from its recruiting team. First reported by The Information, LinkedIn is targeting employees from the recruiting team, but the exact number of impacted staff remains unclear. Layoffs at LinkedIn appear to be a part of Microsoft's plan to cut about 10,000 jobs across various divisions. Last week, a separate report stated that other Microsoft-owned entities, such as HoloLens and Xbox, are also cutting jobs as a part of a larger restructuring plan.

Meanwhile, some former employees from LinkedIn's recruiting team have taken to the platform to announce their abrupt departure. An ex-staff member, Nicole Zawacki (who worked as "diversity, inclusion and belonging sourcing lead"), writes that she is one of the affected employees and would take a "little time" to process. She is also using the platform to look for a new role. The post by Zawacki reads, "Today I'm taking a little time to myself to process, but if anyone has any positions within Talent Acquisition or your Diversity team, or know of someone who does, I would sincerely appreciate any advice."

Another impacted employee, Emily Beiers, took to LinkedIn to share the news about her layoff. The former technical recruiter notes, "Unfortunately, my time at LinkedIn has come to an end. My Technical Recruiter role was impacted due to a reduction in workforce."

A former senior recruiter at LinkedIn, Melanie Quandt, notes that she never lost a job in her 25-year-long career. She adds that she is "super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered."

A post on LinkedIn suggests that the layoffs are also felt at the company's India division. A former Linkedin recruiter, Upali Sarkar, writes, "It has been a tough day today for the Linkedin Global Talent Acquisition team. After 4.2 years at LinkedIn, my time here is coming to an end as I was one of the individuals impacted as part of team layoffs. I am sad to leave behind such an amazing team and culture. But, I am very excited to see what my next chapter is going to be like."

Sarkar, like her former teammates from the global recruiting team, is using the platform where she once worked to look for new opportunities in these uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

As mentioned, the layoffs at LinkedIn are a result of Microsoft's larger restructuring plan. Employees in the company's hardware divisions, including HoloLens, Surface, and Xbox, have recently been laid off. Many employees of the HoloLens mixed-reality division have taken to LinkedIn to share their experiences. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer also reportedly sent an email to the employees, encouraging everyone to support their impacted colleagues.