LinkedIn extends language support, will allow users to create profiles and access feed and messages in Hindi

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn will now allow users to create and access profiles in Hindi. With the introduction of Hindi, the professional-networking platform is rolling out its first Indian language rollout. LinkedIn notes that users will be able to create their LinkedIn profile in Hindi which will make it easier for Hindi-speaking members and recruiters to find users for relevant opportunities. Users will also be able to access the feed, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi. LinkedIn has over 82 million users in India, which is its second-largest market.



The platform noted that it is working towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries, including more banking and government jobs. "We understand that community and conversations are extremely personal, and so is language. To support more local language content, we will continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators to the platform over the coming months," it said. LinkedIn now supports 25 languages across the world.

LinkedIn is giving support to interact and create content in Hindi through the desktop, Android, and iOS versions of LinkedIn. While the desktop and Android versions are available right now, the support for the iOS version will roll out gradually. Existing LinkedIn users can view the profile in Hindi by switching their language settings to Hindi and new members can sign up for LinkedIn in Hindi by visiting LinkedIn.com and registering for a new account. LinkedIn on its support page notes that all LinkedIn-generated content including page titles and menus will display in the language that users select. The member-generated content, such as group discussions and recommendations will display in the language in which it was written.

To change the language to Hindi, follow the given steps:

-- Click the Me icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage and select Settings & Privacy.

-- Select Account preferences on the left, select Site preferences, and click Change next to Language.

-- Select Hindi from the dropdown of languages.



Primary languages help users create their profiles in a different language. LinkedIn notes that as of now there is no option to change the language of your primary profile, but users can follow the steps below as a workaround. Users can select a primary language that they would like to use on LinkedIn and also create a profile in a different language.

To change the primary language of your profile when is users do not have secondary language profiles:

-- Create a new secondary language profile in your primary language. For example, if your primary language profile is in English, create the new secondary profile in English as well.

-- This will prompt users to choose a different language for their primary profile.

-- Select Hindi desired language for your primary profile from the Language of existing profile dropdown.

-- Fill in the required information to complete the new secondary profile.

-- The primary language of your profile will be changed to Hindi. You can either retain the secondary language profile you've created or delete it.



