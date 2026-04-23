LinkedIn gets a new CEO: Know how Dan Shapero’s leadership will come to play

Microsoft announces Dan Shapero as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the LinkedIn division. He will be replacing Ryan Roslansky, who has been leading LinkedIn since 2020. Roslansky had already taken on new responsibilities within Microsoft’s Office division last year.

Before taking over as CEO, Shapero was LinkedIn’s Chief Operating Officer COO, having joined the company in 2008 as general manager of its Research Network. The move will be effective immediately and he will be directly reporting to Roslansky, The move showcases LinkedIn’s push to stay central in an AI-powered workplace.

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Shapero also shared a post on LinkedIn saying, “The power of economic opportunity and the promise of LinkedIn has never been more important than it is today as the world is transformed by AI and professionals everywhere must transition along with it.”

“As I step into this role, similar to how I have approached new responsibilities in the past, I’ll start by learning and listening… connecting with our team, members, creators, and customers, each of whom make LinkedIn the platform that helps create economic opportunity,” he added.

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In addition, LinkedIn also named Mohak Shroff as the President of Platforms & Digital Work, and he will be reporting to Roslansky. In this role, Shroff will look after innovation and technology strategy at LinkedIn while also being a part of Microsoft’s broader future-of-work vision. The leadership changes follow LinkedIn reportedly hitting $5 billion in quarterly revenue, marking a $20 billion annual run rate.

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Roslansky also shared a statement on LinkedIn saying, “Dan has led sales, marketing, and product across the most important parts of this business. He knows our members, our customers, and carries the mission in a way that's genuinely rare.” Now, as Shapero steps in to lead the professional networking platform, it allows Roslansky to focus on a broader portfolio of Microsoft.