LinkedIn testing paid virtual events, will charge users for hosting events

LinkedIn is testing a new feature where it could allow users to charge for hosting virtual events on the platform. The idea will work as a revenue for the platform's users as well as the platform. As of now, the test involves a small number of users and the company has not decided if the company would roll it out more broadly.



"We continue to learn from member and customer feedback and test new ways to improve the experience," LinkedIn said in the statement. "As part of this, we are exploring options for payment in the Events product based on feedback from event organizers." LinkedIn first introduced event planning back in 2018 and it saw a participation surge during the pandemic.



The platform noted that twenty-one million people attended one of the platform's events in 2020. LinkedIn has also added live video streaming to help virtual event hosts on the platform. Hosts can also advertise their events on the professional network-building platform. Earlier this year, LinkedIn started offering hosts the ability to advertise their events. The company said that it is exploring other new features — beyond potentially charging money — to make hosting events easier.

TechCrunch discovered code related to the events test hidden in a beta version of an upcoming update to the company's iPhone application. The code pointed to LinkedIn selling tickets, as well as those organizing the events having a dashboard where they could monitor how those sales are going, how much they are earning, and of course, then run the events themselves.

The publication cited a LinkedIn spokesperson who confirmed the development. Bloomberg noted that one planned message for the system reads, "By leaving this event you'll lose your post and your ticket will not be refunded. If you have any questions, please contact the organizer." Code discoveries have forecast upcoming features from Robinhood Markets, Peloton Interactive, Facebook, Square, and major companies.