Lionel Messi orders 35 gold iPhones worth Rs 1.73 crore for Argentina team and staff

Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi has a unique way of celebrating the team's historic win in FIFA World Cup 2022 that was held in Qatar. He has ordered 35 gold iPhones, which he will be gifting to the team members as well as support staff. The iPhones' combined worth is EUR 1,75,000 which roughly amounts to Rs 1.73 crore when converted to INR.

Lionel Messi's gift to the team

As per a report in The Sun, the special gold devices have each player's names, jersey numbers and the Argentinian logo engraved on them. The report also states that Messi had the phones delivered to his apartment over the weekend. Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 by defeating France and this was Messi's first world cup trophy.

The publication's source told them that Messi had intended to do something 'special and blingy' to celebrate the moment. "He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together," the publication's source added.

CEO of iDesign Gold, Ben, was also quoted as saying, "Lionel is not only the Goat but he's one of IDESIGN GOLD's most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn't want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea."

About the gold iPhones

The gold iPhone that Messi got for each team member and support staff is the iPhone 14. iDesign Gold's official Instagram handle posted a picture of Messi receiving the iPhones as well as the design of the phone.

The caption of the post read, "It was an honour to deliver 35 gold iphone 14 to @leomessi for his team mates & staff as a gift for winning the world cup final."

iDesign Gold is a company that offers personalised luxury smartphone devices such as gold iPhones, iPhone cases, and so on.

iPhone 15 design leaks

All eyes are now on the iPhone 15, which is expected to launch in September this year. CAD renders leaked ahead of the launch suggest that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will be featuring the dynamic island notch design. Currently, only the iPhone 14 Pro models have this design and the base iPhone 14 has kept the standard notch design.

iPhone 15 is also rumoured to have type C USB charging port and a 48-megapixel wide camera that is a part of the iPhone 14 Pro models.