List of prepaid and postpaid Jio, Vi, and Airtel plans with free Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

It's December-end, and you will likely recharge your phone number for next month. It is better to buy those recharge plans that offer free access to video streaming apps. So, if you don't have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Netflix to watch a good movie this New Years Eve, then you can check out the below-mentioned prepaid plans. One can also check out postpaid Vi, Jio, and Airtel plans, offering better benefits.

Reliance Jio: Prepaid, postpaid plans with free Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio doesn't have prepaid recharge plans with free Netflix or Amazon Prime, and for that, you will have to buy postpaid plans. However, you do get one year of Disney+ Hotstar with Rs 601 prepaid pack. The plan also includes 3GB daily data, additional 6GB data, 100SMS per data, and unlimited voice calls. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

There is also a Rs 399 Jio postpaid plan, including all three video streaming apps. Customers also get 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. However, you only get 75GB of total data. Once this gets exhausted, one will have to spend Rs 10 per GB.

Airtel: Prepaid, postpaid plans with free Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Like Jio, one doesn't get all the subscriptions with just one prepaid plan. The Rs 299 recharge pack comes with an Amazon Prime mobile subscription for one month, 1.5GB of daily data, 100SMS per day, and unlimited calls for 28 days. One also gets Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, a three-month Apollo subscription, as well as free Hellotunes.

The Rs 599 prepaid plan includes Disney+ Hotstar membership, Prime Mobile Edition, 3GB per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The rest of the benefits are similar to the previous prepaid plan.

Airtel has a Rs 499 postpaid plan, and it includes 100 SMS per day, 75GB of total data, unlimited calls, an Amazon Prime subscription, and Disney+ Hotstar membership. However, the telecom operator doesn't offer Netflix even with postpaid plans.

Vi: Prepaid, postpaid plans with free Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a Rs 601 prepaid plan. With this, you get only a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, 3GB data per day, additional 16GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, free night data without limits from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM and a data rollover facility. The plan comes with 28 days of validity.

The telecom operator also has a Rs 1,099 RedX postpaid plan. It includes unlimited data, 100 SMS per month, one year of Amazon Prime, and Netflix. The plan also includes a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. One also gets access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, but only four times a year.