Living in Gurugram? You can now book a bus ride using Uber app

Uber and Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) have together recently launched a new service for allowing people to book bus tickets using the Uber app. The service trial will start with Gurugram CNG AC buses during the rush hours on the top two routes - Badshahpur bus stands to DLF Cyber Park (Shankar Chowk) via Huda City Center metro station and BPTP Astaire Garden (Sector 70) to DLF Cyber Park (Shankar Chowk) via Golf Course Road.

Now, people can book seats on the bus just like they book a taxi or cab using the Uber app. The feature will help users reserve their bus seats in advance, track the bus location and journey in real-time, and also find out its estimated arrival time. (ETA). The buses will be running on each route from am till noon, and from 3pm to 8pm daily. Pricing for the tickets begins at Rs 7 per kilometer.

The service will offer a convenient commuting experience, including pre-booking seats on public transport buses, fewer stops, and a safer ride avoiding overcrowding. Uber will also provide round-the-clock safety support, including having access to a 24X7 Safety Line. Let's now take a quick look at the step-by-step process to book Gurugram buses on the Uber app:

How to book a bus seat in Gurugram using Uber app

- Open your Uber App and choose 'Ride'.

- Enter your pick-up and drop-off locations.

- Scroll down from available ride options and select 'Gurugram Plus'.

- Uber app will display the nearest stops on the bus route.

- Select the number of seats you want to book. You can select up to a maximum of 3 seats.

- Confirm your trip and choose your convenient payment option.

- Once the ride is confirmed, Uber will send you a digital confirmation code.

Notable, to confirm the bus seat you have to show digital code confirmation on their Uber app to the driver while boarding the bus.