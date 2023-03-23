Logitech lays off 300 people after sales of computer accessories drop, details here

Logitech, the popular computer peripherals brand, has laid off around 300 people amidst tough macroeconomic conditions, an IANS report originally attributed to People Matters reveals. The report further says that the reason behind the layoffs is a drop in the company's sales. Logitech's revenue took a hit of 22 per cent when compared to last year and stood at USD 1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Also, the company's gaming sales took a hit of 16 percent and video collaboration sales dropped by 21 per cent when compared to Q3 of the previous year. In addition to this, the sales of Logitech's Keyboards and Combos showed a 22 per cent decline while that of pointing devices showed a 14 per cent reduction.

Logitech lays off 300 employees

The President and CEO of the company, Bracken Darrell, said that the drop in the business was due to the 'challenging global broader macroeconomic environment and lower enterprise and consumer spending', the IANS report reveals.

The report further quotes him talking about the low sales. Darrell said, "These quarterly results reflect the current challenging macroeconomic conditions, including currency exchange rates and inflation, as well as lower enterprise and consumer spending."

Commenting on the scenario, a company's spokesperson told People Matters in an email, "Regrettably, a number of our employees were affected by the changes."

The company, in January this year, said that its performance is a reflection of the macroeconomic environment which has turned out to be quite challenging. The company also added that 'category sales declined in both US dollars and constant currency'.

As of now, it is unclear what teams will be affected by the layoffs and what severance the employees will get.

Layoffs in the tech world

Logitech isn't the only tech company that has announced layoffs amidst the current conditions. Tech giants like Amazon, Meta, Google, Twitter, Wipro, and Infosys, among others, have announced large-scale layoffs to battle the current economic conditions.

Ever since companies began firing employees left,right and center, a lot of techies have taken to LinkedIn and shared their experiences.

While some hoped to find better opportunities on the job search platform, others simply vented out their feelings. Another section of laid off employees chose to look at the bright side and took the layoffs rather positively, saying that better opportunities await them. A former Microsoft India employee even called the layoffs a 'blessing in disguise' and told people to stay strong mentally.