Looking for a flat in Bengaluru? You will need to have a LinkedIn profile first

Looking for a house in Bengaluru? Well then keep your ID proof and required documents handy and make an impressive LinkedIn profile. As not just your parents and relatives, but now even the landlords in the Silicon Valley of India will only settle for a good degree and job to rent out their house to you.

According to some people who are house hunting in Bengaluru, homeowners in the city are asking for their LinkedIn profiles, payslips and even write-ups before finalising the rent agreement. Many are even sharing their experience on Twitter making Bengaluru house-hunting a trending topic over the microblogging site.

A user named Goutham has even shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with a broker who asked him to share his LinkedIn profile and a write-up about himself which will be further shared with the owner.

Another user went the extra mile and pasted a hilarious advertisement on the tree saying 'Left Kidne on Sale, need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for'.

Earlier, a person from VIT, Vellor shared on Linkedin that an owner refused to rent him the flat science he was not a student at IIT. And not just Bengaluru, the profile-checking trend is prevailing in Hyderabad too, which is the emerging Tech hub of the country.

In Gurugram too, many techies and professionals have shared that if they have faced similar situations. "Happens in Gurgaon too. You have to send profile. If you are not a salaried employee, you don't get the house. Like people doing startups don't get houses," another user twitted.

While many people are getting irritated by this profile check trend, others are supporting it stating that landlords are only asking for profiles to make sure the person has a stable job and will be paying monthly bills on time. In addition, the background check is also important for broker security. "Maybe it's new for you..but this is common practice to ask for a profile..Where do you work, who all are in family..who all will stay..and govt ID. Don't see what's the harm in it," one of the Twitter users wrote.

So now social media, is not just a platform to share your views, but it is definitely becoming a mirror to know the person. Just like LinkedIn which landlords are using to check their career graph, soon we might end up in a future where, with ID proof, you will need to have a good repo over social media account. Who knows if maintaining a good and impressive Instagram, Twitter or Facebook becomes a thing?

And if so it will not be a surprise as everything nowadays is just gripped by technology and the internet world. So not just the physical world, a reputation on the internet will also become ID proof and a thing for background verification.



