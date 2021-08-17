Looking for a new laptop? Realme Book Slim is coming and here is everything to know

With the gradual retreat of the pandemic in India, schools and colleges are resuming slowly. Students need laptops more right now than ever. So, if you are looking for a new laptop, possibly one with Windows on it, Realme is getting ready to bring its first laptop to India. It is called the Realme Book Slim. It will be direct competition with the new RedmiBook laptops but, in hindsight, Realme is gunning for the position where the Apple MacBook stands right now. Everything is going to rely on the price of the Realme Book Slim, which the speculation suggests will be around Rs 55,000.

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, has been teasing the laptop for a while now. Of course, the Realme Book Slim is important for the company because it will mark its entry into the PC market, not just in India but also in China at the same time. The PC category has lately been seeing a lot of disruption, thanks to more brands entering the space. The biggest impact, however, has been that of Xiaomi in India. Xiaomi last year finally launched its laptops and since then it has been inundating the market with more and more laptops. Xiaomi has announced an event for August 26 where it will launch more Mi Notebook models, so Realme's Book Slim will have to be attractive enough in terms of price.

While the price is tentatively going to be Rs 55,000, according to several leaks, the specifications of the Realme Book Slim will be important, as well. Realme has already confirmed a few things. According to the company, the Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro and thinner than the MacBook Air. It will come with a 2K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. There will be a USB-C port for 65W charging, as well as a wide trackpad. The laptop is said to come with a 14-inch display with thin bezels.

Realme has confirmed the Realme Book Slim will come with at least the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Assisting this processor, there will be 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There will be Windows 10, but Realme has already confirmed Windows 11 will be coming to the Realme Book Slim. In terms of ports, the Realme Book Slim is going to have Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, and USB-A 3.1 ports. There will also be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. The laptop will come with stereo speakers with DTS Audio support on them.

All of these specifications look impressive on paper and that is what Realme needs to make its name in the PC market, much like how it disrupted the smartphone market.