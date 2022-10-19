Looking for a phone under Rs 30,000? Top 5 reasons why Vivo V25 could be the right choice for you

There are plenty of phones around the price point of Rs 25,000 in the market right now. But a phone that does everything well and looks great while doing all that? Not many. But the Vivo V25 is! With its hardware, cameras, and most notably design, the company's latest 5G entrant in its V-series line-up is a great option for consumers around Rs 30,000 price point.

Be it the looks, the camera features, the charging technology, or even 5G, which is the latest talk of the town, the Vivo V25 has it all covered. So why do we say that? Well, here are 5 reasons why you should get the Vivo V25 if your budget falls around the sub-Rs 30,000 mark.

1- Design: Looks don't lie

Granted the features on offer are one of the most important deciding factors when we are getting a new smartphone. However, before the features, it is always the looks. And as for the looks, we feel that the Vivo V25 is arguably the best designed and best-looking phone under Rs 30,000.

Despite featuring a large display and big battery, the Vivo V25 is designed to keep the ergonomics in check. It's thin (7.99mm) and light (186g), it sports a 2.5D flat frame that's comfortable to hold and it features Vivo's Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass design, which gives the phone an iridescent finish that changes colour when light falls on it. The Vivo V25 comes in two finishes: Surfing Blue and Elegant Black.

2- Camera: Light, camera, action

OIS, Autofocus, and 4K video recording are some of the features that one usually finds on flagship smartphones. Well, the Vivo V25, despite its modest price, has them too. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel OIS + EIS Night Camera, that performs well in good light and excels in low light. Paired with this are an 8-megapixel Super Ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel Super Macro lens camera. The whole system makes for one versatile rear camera system.

On the front, the Vivo V25 has arguably the best selfie camera in a phone under Rs 30,000. The 50-megapixel front camera uses Eye Autofocus to get sharper and detailed selfies. Unlike selfie cameras in other phones, it also records 4K videos from its front camera.

The cameras in the V25 not only perform well but they also come with some unique features. The phone's HDR video recording capabilities and the super Vlog Movie mode, which lets you choose from a variety of video templates to give your content that wow factor, are very useful.

3- Display: Hello gorgeous!

The Vivo V25 rocks a beautiful 6.44-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 90Hz and comes with a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits. As the display is HDR10+ compatible, it also covers 100 per cent Wide P3. Then there is the touch sampling rate of 180Hz that makes the display responsive and its brilliant contrast ratio of 6000000:1. The figures are impressive for a phone with price below Rs 30,000.

What this means is that whether you're watching a video on YouTube, a movie on OTT, or even playing games, the display on the Vivo V25 is going to delight you. That said, the multimedia experience is also elevated with the presence of loud and crisp-sounding speakers which support Hi-Res Audio.

4- Performance & Gaming: Road-runner

The Vivo V25 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB and up to 256GB storage. And if that's not enough, you can also extend the RAM by 8GB through the Extended RAM 3.0 technology. For storage, the V25 is one of the rare ones that still offers support for a microSD card.

The impressive hardware on paper delivers in actual use. This is a fairly fast phone. In use with Funtouch OS 12 atop Android 12 at the helm, you can expect a smooth, secure and reliable user experience from the Vivo V25. For gaming the phone comes with a dedicated Game Boost Mode that holds all the games and game settings in one place. The Liquid Cooling System ensures a gaming experience without the phone heating up, something that is not just a promise but a reality as we found while using the phone. The 4D Game Vibration too makes gaming more immersive, by offering good haptic feedback with every touch.

The Vivo V25 features a large 4,500mAh battery under the hood which is more than capable of delivering a full day's worth of battery life with heavy usage. And 44W Flash Charger (included in the box) can top up the device from 0-61 per cent in just 30 minutes.

5- Price: Bang for the buck

The Vivo V25 features a high-refresh-rate OLED display, an iridescent rear panel packaged in a slim and light form factor, power-packed hardware courtesy of the Dimensity 900 chipset and 44W Flash Charge technology and a reliable camera system featuring a 64MP OIS Night Camera and a 50MP Autofocus front camera.

Given all this goodness packed in the phone, we find its price more than reasonable. The Vivo V25 starts at a relatively affordable price of Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant only costs Rs 31,999. These prices, in our opinion, make the V25 the best value for money phone under Rs 30,000. And that is without accounting for the offers currently available on the phone. Of these the cashback of Rs 2500 is particularly tempting. The cashback is available to consumers using ICICI Bank and SBI Cards to purchase the Vivo V25.