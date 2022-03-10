Looking for affordable wireless earphones? Realme TechLife Buds N100 for Rs 1,299 is worth considering

Realme TechLife Buds N100 is the latest model of the company's neckband earphones. The N100 has the standard neckband design and uses silicone-covered wires to provide comfort to the user. The new neckband has a "Magnetic Bluetooth Connection" feature that disconnects earbuds from your paired device whenever they are attached together. The new earphones from Realme also come with good audio, which people who like to listen to bass-rich music will appreciate. But if you are looking for active noise-cancelling earphones, the new Realme TechLife Buds N100 is not for you.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 price in India

The Realme TechLife Buds N100 neckband earphones cost Rs 1,299. Unlike Realme's new smartwatch, there is no introductory offer on these earphones. But the price of Rs 1,299 is not bad either, especially when you get features such as app support on the earphones. The Realme TechLife Buds N100 come in black and grey colours. The first sale of the neckband will be held at 12 pm on March 15 from Flipkart and Realme's online store. It will become available in shops near you soon.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 specifications

The new TechLife Buds N100 earphones come with a neckband style, which many people prefer to the wireless earbuds because of convenience in wearing. You do not have to be very careful while the earbuds are inside your ears with a neckband, because even if they fall out of your ears, they will end up dangling around your neck. It does not happen with wireless earbuds.

Sound-wise, the Realme TechLife Buds N100 comes with a 9.2mm dynamic bass driver, which will produce good bass in music. It is essentially good for genres like Bollywood, Punjabi, EDM, Pop, and K-Pop. You can manage button functions and change other things on the neckband through the Realme Link app that is available on both Android and iOS over a Bluetooth 5.2 connection. The Realme TechLife Buds N100 comes with an IPX4 certification, which means the earphones can endure water splashes and resist dust particles to some extent. You should be able to jog and run wearing these earphones.

The new Realme TechLife Buds N100 comes with 17 hours of audio playback on a single charge. For charging, there is a USB-C port on the neckband.