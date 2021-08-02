Looking for an affordable smartwatch? Meet Dizo Watch that costs Rs 2,999

Realme's Dizo has launched its first smartwatch in India. It is simply called the Dizo Watch, and, unsurprisingly, looks very similar to the Realme Watch that arrived last year. Realme's own smartwatches are currently in the second generation, so it makes sense for Dizo, a partner brand for Realme TechLife, to bring a more affordable smartwatch with some tweaks here and there. The Dizo Watch comes with 12-day battery life, IP68 water resistance, and as many as 90 sports modes. The best part is that the Dizo Watch is supported by the Realme Link.

Dizo's entry into India's smartphone market is very similar to that of Realme, and it is not surprising considering Dizo is a partner brand of Realme. Realme wants to create an ecosystem that goes beyond its own brand, and Dizo seems like a good option, to begin with. Realme is offering customer assistance to buyers of Dizo products, which means you can go to any Realme service centre physically or call up an online one to get your Dizo product serviced.

Dizo Watch price

The Dizo Watch costs Rs 3,499 but it is going to be available for a discounted price of Rs 2,999 on Flipkart starting August 6. The watch will be available to buy in select retail stores soon. It comes in Carbon Grey colour.

Dizo Watch specifications

The Dizo Watch comes with a 1.4-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 320x320 pixels, a peak brightness of 600 nits, and a refresh rate of 30fps. The watch has a square dial with rounded edges and a curved display. Realme's Dizo offers a wide range of watch faces, including animated ones, so your watch is always going to look trendy. You can even add custom watch faces through the app. There is a button on the right side, which you can use to jump to the home screen or return to the previous menu when inside an app. The smartwatch has a silicone strap with a buckle system.

Health-tracking has to be the best feature of the Dizo Watch because it has 90 sports modes, including outdoor walk, outdoor run, yoga, elliptical, swimming. Since the watch is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, you can easily go and dive into the pool wearing the watch. Dizo is claiming the Watch's 315mAh battery will run for 12 days. There is support for magnetic charging on the watch.