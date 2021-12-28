Looking to get Apple Watch? Now seems like a good time as Apple Days brings discounts

Vijay Sales is currently hosting an Apple Days Sale on its platform and is offering discounts on several devices. The deals and discounts are valid on the online and physical stores of Vijay Sales. The sale will be live until December 31. The sale also includes exchange and bank card offers.

One of the best deals Vijay Sales is offering is on Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm is currently available for Rs 39,100, down from Rs 41,900. So, you are getting a Rs 2,800 discount.

Additionally, American Express card holders can get Rs. 5,000 cash back, while Bank of Baroda card holders can get 5% cashback up to Rs. 2000. RBL bank card holders can avail of 5% cash back up to Rs. 2000.

Mobikwik is also offering 5% instant cashback on using the wallet for payment.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two case sizes, 41mm and 45mm. It was unveiled during the September 14 event. The aluminium version of the Apple Watch Series 7 weighs 32 grams and 38.8 grams for its 41mm and 45mm variants.

The Apple Watch Series 7 builds on the design of previous Apple Watch models with a more rounded design and offers some notable new features including larger displays, improved durability, and faster charging.

The Apple Watch Series 7 packs 32GB internal storage, the same as the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE. However, the new S7 dual-core 64 bit chip is also claimed to be 20 percent faster than the Apple Watch Series 6's S6 chip.

The Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use. It can measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. It provides you with high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications. Apple Watch Series 7 lets you take an ECG anytime, anywhere.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is more durable than previous models, with crack-resistant front glass, IP6X dust resistance, and a WR50 water resistance rating.

Moreover, the Series 7 has a third-generation optical heart sensor, Digital Crown with haptic feedback, a built-in compass, an always-on altimeter, and a second-generation speaker and mic. With Emergency SOS and International emergency calling, you can quickly call for help and alert your emergency contacts.