Lost your phone? 3 things to do before someone steals your data and money

When our phone is lost or stolen, we usually file an FIR complaint or try our best to track it down, but in the midst of all this, we forget to protect our data, which can be easily misused if not taken care of. So, it is always best to block your SIM, erase data remotely, and block your phone to keep your personal photos, videos, and files safe from fraudsters.

And if you are wondering how you can do it? Here's a detailed guide for you.

Block phone

CEIR is an official website that the Department of Telecommunications has launched to discourage mobile phone theft and help mobile phone owners to block or unblock their lost/stolen mobile phones.

You can visit the website - www.ceir.gov.in - and fill out the form to block your lost or stolen mobile phone. But you will need to file an FIR and provide a few documents and details such as a mobile purchase invoice, police complaint number, and information about the place where you lost your phone.

Once you have submitted the form, your application to block your lost phone will be acknowledged.

Erase data remotely

If you use an Android phone, go to www.google.com/android/find and log in using your Google ID and password. You will then be shown your phone details and location. Now choose the 'Set up Secure and Erase' option and delete all your lost/stolen phone data remotely.

iPhone users, on the other hand, can visit www.icloud.com/find/ and log in using their Apple ID and password. You will be shown the list of your Apple devices, so choose the phone you want to erase and tap 'erase'. But if you are asked to enter a phone number or message, you can indicate that the device is lost or how to contact you. The number and message appear on the device's locked screen.

If your lost/stolen iPhone is offline, then the remote erase will happen the next time it is online. But, if you find the device before it is erased, you can cancel the request.

Block SIM card

Another crucial thing to do when your phone is lost/stolen is to block the SIM card, so no one can misuse your number. For that, you will have to visit your telecom operator with a copy of your FIR complaint.