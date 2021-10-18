M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, and everything else to expect from Apple Unleashed event

Apple took a big leap last year when it introduced its M1 silicon chipsets that the company claimed are much faster and more efficient than the Intel chipsets, which Apple has been relying on so far. Last year, the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air were the first models to get the M1. And now, there is a successor coming. Apple will hold an event today to possibly launch the M1X processor that will be more powerful than the existing silicon. It is likely to debut on a brand-new MacBook Pro, which itself is going to see major design changes.

While the MacBook Pro will be the showstopper at today's event, Apple is also rumoured to launch a Mac mini computer with the new M1X processor and a better design. The next thing that Apple could announce is the AirPods 3. Rumours are rife that Apple's third-generation AirPods may arrive at this event after having been absent from previous launch events. I am going to talk about the products in a little more detail, but first, let me get the launch event streaming details out of our way.

Apple event live stream

Apple will kick off its event at 10.30 pm IST, and it will be live-streamed on Apple's website, Apple TV app, and YouTube.

M1X MacBook Pro

Rumours around the new MacBook Pro have been there since the beginning of this year. This upcoming MacBook Pro is said to be more convenient in terms of productivity, and that is over and above the fact that it will use the new M1X processor. According to Bloomberg, the M1X will use as many as 16 performance cores and up to 32 GPU cores, giving what could be a phenomenal jump in PC performance. There could be two variants of the M1X, depending on the GPU cores, and they will power the 14-inch and 16-inch models of MacBook Pro, accordingly. A report also said the base model may have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

While M1X will give "pro" users the power to run heavy apps, the design will make their work easier. Bloomberg reported that the M1X MacBook Pro will have a flat-edge design to complement the looks of the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro. The MagSafe port may return, and so may the HDMI port and the SD card reader - something creators and photographers have asked for, ever since Apple removed them. The MacBook Pro may also use a Mini-LED display, which debuted earlier this year on the 2021 iPad Pro. Moreover, there may be a 1080p webcam for better-resolution video calls. The Touch Bar may go for good, but the overall design may become more practical.

AirPods 3

Apple launched the AirPods Pro back in 2019 and since then, there have been no updates to that category. So, it was natural that rumours narrowed down the events this year for the launch of the next AirPods. The third-generation AirPods, or AirPods 3, have leaked in photos, giving us an idea of what to expect this time. Bloomberg has separately corroborated those details, but still, no one can be completely sure because of how Apple outsmarted tipsters with its Apple Watch Series 7 launch.

AirPods 3 is said to come with a design similar to that of the AirPods Pro but without silicone ear tips. So, it may look like a solid plastic opening at the end of each AirPod earbud. And while the AirPods 3 is borrowing the design of the AirPods Pro, it is not necessarily going to borrow the premium active noise-cancellation feature. Because of no significant feature upgrades, rumours have suggested the AirPods 3 will cost the same as the AirPods 2.