MacBook Air 2022: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Apple has been busy with launches in recent times. In its latest event, Apple introduced the MacBook Pro's with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, third-gen AirPods and the new HomePod mini colours. Now it seems as if we will see more products in the coming time. Leaks suggest that the launch of the new MacBook Air is likely on the cards. The laptop with significant upgrades is expected to arrive in 2022.

According to the leaks, MacBook Air 2022 will see a complete design overhaul. The laptop is tipped to move to a MacBook Pro like design. Along with this, Apple is expected to introduce the mini-LED display tech to the MacBook Air. Plus, there may be an improved 1080p webcam, a fresh new M2 chipset and improved port options. While that was a brief description of the rumoured MacBook Air 2022, we have more details to share with you. So let's get started.

MacBook Air 2022: Specs and features

--Apple changed the game by launching the MacBook Air with its in-house M1 chipset. And the brand will be looking to tighten its grip further by introducing a refreshed MacBook Air 2022. If we go by the leaks, MacBook Air 2022 will come in a brand new design. The leak states that Apple will ditch the wedge-shaped design on MacBook Air 2022. Unlike the current-gen MacBook Air, which is thick at the back and tapers to a thinner design on the front, the upcoming MacBook Air will switch to a more uniform MacBook Pro like design.

--The MacBook Air 2022 is expected to get lighter and thinner than the current model. It is said to carry design elements from the MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac. Other rumours indicate that the laptop will get slim-off white bezels, matching the white keyboard and a chassis with multiple iMac-like colours.

MacBook Air 2022 concept render, Photo- Jon Prosser

--Apple brought the mini-LED tech to the MacBook Pro, and it is now supposed to trickle down to the upcoming MacBook Air 2022. It is still unknown if Apple will choose to go with a notch on the MacBook Air 2022 as seen on the new MacBook Pro. Also, Apple made the keyboard background completely black on the Pro model, so we may see the same thing happening with the MacBook Air 2022.

--The current-gen MacBook Air lacks connectivity options. So it's possible that Apple may add more USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. But we may not see an SD card or HDMI port, as it is likely to be exclusive to Pro models. In another change, the MacBook Air 2022 could get an improved 1080p web camera.

--The MacBook Air 2022 is tipped to get a more powerful M2 chipset. The chipset may not be as powerful as the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, but it is supposed to bring some improvements over the M1 chipset. Rumours suggest that the M2 chipset will get eight CPU cores running at a slightly higher clock speed. Apple is supposed to increase the GPU cores from eight to ten on the new SoC.

--Another report from the Informist says that Apple may be working on a 3nm chipset for the MacBook Air. The report also states that the chipset could be named Ibiza. MacBook Air 2022 could ship in a base configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

MacBook Air 2022 launch

The launch timeline of the new MacBook Air is still unknown. But leaks suggest that the laptop may arrive in 2022. To add to that leaker, Dylandkt has said that the device could be launched in mid-2022.

MacBook Air 2022 India price

While it's too early to talk about the pricing of the MacBook Air 2022, we can expect the laptop to be slightly pricier than the current model. For reference, the base model of MacBook Air 2020 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 92,900. So the MacBook Air 2022 may come in at 99,900.