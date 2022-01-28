MacBook Air M1 available at its lowest price of Rs 69,900, here is how the deal works

The Apple MacBook Air powered by the M1 chip is again available with fantastic discounts that offer an overall Rs 23,000 off on the laptop. Launched in 2020, the Apple MacBook Air M1 starts at Rs 92,900 in India, though with offers from Apple authorised reseller, interested customers can buy it for as low as Rs 69,900, which is the effective price. As you must have guessed, the discount isn't direct and includes multiple offers, like bank cashback offer, exchange offer, and exchange bonus. Let us break down the offer on the MacBook Air for you.

The MacBook Air M1 starts at Rs 92,900 but currently, customers of ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI bank can avail of a flat cashback of Rs 6,000, which brings down the price to Rs 86,900. Furthermore, the Apple authorised reseller also offers customers an exchange offer to purchase the MacBook Air M1. You can get up to Rs 12,000 in exchange value for your old laptop when purchasing a MacBook Air. However, you will have to make sure that the laptop you are exchanging is in good shape and working. Moreover, the Apple authorised reseller will also offer an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. This brings down the overall effective price of the MacBook Air M1 to Rs 69,900.

It's worth noting that the Apple authorised reseller Indiaistore has been running this offer for some time now, and one of the stores has confirmed to India Today Tech that this offer is valid till stock lasts. So this is an excellent opportunity for those waiting for the right time to buy the MacBook Air M1.

The MacBook Air comes with an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The laptop packs 256GB of SSD storage and packs 8GB of RAM. It features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS tech and a screen resolution of 1560x1600 pixels. It offers a 227PPI pixel density. The biggest highlight of the laptop is its battery backup. Apple claims that the MacBook Air can offer up to 15 hours of wireless web and up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback. The laptop ships with a 30W USB-C power adapter. The laptop ships with two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The MacBook Air M1 also integrates a Touch ID sensor on the keyboard, supports Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth, and packs a 720p FaceTime HD camera. The laptop weighs 1.29 kilograms.