MacBook Air M1 available with big discount in Amazon Prime Day sale, here is how the deal works

Amazon Prime Day sale is now live in India and offers several deals on a range of gadgets and other electronics. One such deal that is sure to catch the eye of those in need of a laptop is an ongoing discount on the 2020 Apple MacBook Air.

Amazon India offers the 2020 Apple MacBook Air at a price of Rs 84,990 during its Amazon Prime Day sale. This marks a discount of as much as Rs 7,910 on its original price tag of Rs 92,900.

There are additional bank offers up for grabs during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Amazon Prime members can avail Rs 500 instant discount with HDFC Bank debit cards upon a non-EMI transaction. Use of HDFC Bank credit card can similarly offer 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1250. Those opting for EMIs can avail 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,750 with HDFC Bank debit/credit cards.

Amazon further sweetens the deal on the much potent MacBook by Apple with a limited cashback offer that can be applied on top of the discounted price. To avail of this offer, buyers can apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and get Rs 400 back instantly as an Amazon Pay balance.

Other than the discounts and the cashback, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options on the purchase of the 2020 MacBook Air to select cardholders. The buying option is available for a three or a six months period.

An ongoing exchange offer on the product will let buyers save up to Rs 17,200 on the purchase of the 2020 MacBook Air. In addition, there are several partner offers up for grabs.

The discounts and offers under the Amazon Prime Day sale will be available until July 27. As for the deal in hand, the discount price of Rs 84,990 promises the 13.3-inch MacBook Air that is powered by Apple's own M1 chipset that comes with an 8core CPU and a 7core GPU. The laptop sports 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD) and is only available in the Gold colour option as of now.