MacBook Air M1 down to lowest price with over Rs 15,000 discount, here is how the deal works

Work from home days are here to stay, no matter what now. But those days can be super productive only if your work setup is in top shape. A laptop is an integral part of that setup, so if you are planning to upgrade to a swankier machine, I found an offer that you will definitely like. Apple's MacBook is one of the finest laptops out there. With the company's own M1 processor, it has become even much faster than before. It is natural that most people long for the MacBook but its sky-high price is a big turnoff. What if I tell you there is a deal that saves you more than Rs 15,000 on the MacBook Air?

Fret not, there is. I came across an amazing deal on the MacBook Air and it is one of the best I have found by far. Before I tell you the exact deal, let me tell you that the stocks for the MacBook Air M1 units are limited, so you will need to drop everything and hurry up to make sure you get your hands on this deal. On to the deal now.

Apple's authorised reseller INvent is selling the MacBook Air M1 at an over Rs 15,000 discount right now. A part of this discount is applied right at the time of checkout, while the remaining will be credited as cashback to your credit card account. Instead of its cost of Rs 92,900, the MacBook Air M1 is selling at Rs 83,610 right now. This involves a flat discount of 10 per cent, which is Rs 9,290 on the MacBook Air M1. That is perhaps the biggest discount I have come across by far. But this is not where the deal ends.

If you are a holder of an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card, you are eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000. This cashback is applicable to both upfront and EMI transactions, including a no-cost option. With the cashback involved, the effective price of the MacBook Air M1 256GB variant becomes Rs 77,610 - the lowest to date.

The higher storage model with 512GB SSD storage, the prices are a bit different but still inclusive of the deal. So, instead of the original price of Rs 1,17,900, this variant will be available for Rs 1,06,110. Over and above this discount, there is a Rs 6,000 cashback. However, at the time of publishing, this variant was out of stock. It is possible the variant will come back into stock later.

INvent is selling the MacBook Air M1 both online and offline. For online purchases, you have to visit the website of the seller and place your order. But before you do that, make sure your area is serviceable. According to the seller, delivery for areas outside of NCR (national capital region) will take two to three days. INvent also has its offline stores in select cities, which you can walk into and get the offer.