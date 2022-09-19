MacBook Air M1 laptop to sell under Rs 70,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air M1 (16GB RAM) will effectively be available for under Rs 70,000 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. As per a Flipkart listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the MacBook Air M1 will retail for as low as RS 6X,490, but the exact pricing remains unclear at this point. The listing also bears a star next to the price, inferring that the exact price cut may not be around the Rs 70,000 mark. This will likely be inclusive of deals such as exchange offers and bank offers.

However, even if the pricing is below Rs 1 lakh, it's a great deal since the MacBook Air M1 (16GB) is currently available for Rs 1,32,900 on Flipkart. Its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is available for Rs 99,900 on the Apple India website.

The laptop is still worth considering in 2022 since the new-gen M2-powered MacBook Air remains highly expensive. Hardcore gamers may consider a Windows notebook, but it will suffice for daily productivity-focused tasks. The laptop also offers a long battery backup.

The M2-powered laptop features a new design, but performance-wise, it offers a modest jump. Apple MacBooks, in general, could be highly useful if you own an iPhone and AirPods. Combined, all its products offer seamless connectivity.

Apart from the M1 MacBook Air, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will also get a price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, but the exact prices remain unclear. So far, Amazon has revealed the iPhone 12 will retail for under Rs 40,000 during its Great Indian Festival sale. Both sales events will begin on September 23. Apple's new-gen iPhone 14 is also available on sale in India but without any price cut. But the official Apple website is offering some deals, so do keep that in mind.