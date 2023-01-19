MacBook Air M2, AirPods Pro get up to Rs 10,000 discount offer, here is how the deals work

Apple is offering big discount offers on several devices, including the latest set of iPhones, laptops, wireless earbuds, and more. The iPhone 14 is selling at an effective price of Rs 72,900 via Apple.in, but we will be looking at the deals that are available on the MacBook Air M2 and AirPods Pro. The company is not offering flat discounts on the products, and the deals are based on bank offers. We have also mentioned deals from other e-commerce platforms are selling the same devices at a much lower price without conditions.

MacBook Air M2 discount offer explained

Apple has announced a discount offer of Rs 10,000 on the MacBook Air M2, but this is available on a bank card. The MacBook is currently listed on Apple.in with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900, which is the original retail price of the device. Those who have an HDFC bank credit card will be able to buy the MacBook at an effective price of Rs 1,09,900.

But, I would suggest people buy it via Vijay Sales as the platform is offering the laptop at a very low price. This e-commerce website is selling the MacBook Air M2 with a starting price of Rs 1,05,500 without any terms or conditions. There is an additional Rs10,000 discount on Credit card, which effectively brings down the price to Rs 95,500. The deal is pretty enticing because this is the latest affordable MacBook Air model from Apple with the new M2 processor.

Vijay Sales is currently Republic Day sale on its platform, which might be the reason why the company is offering the laptop with a massive discount offer. So, this deal won't last long. Those who are interested in buying this MacBook Air shouldn't wait for a long time.

AirPods Pro deal explained

The second-generation AirPods Pro can also be bought at a discounted price via Apple.in website. The wireless earbuds are available on the official website of Apple at its retail price of Rs 26,900, but HDFC bank credit card holders are getting a discount of Rs 2,000. This effectively brings down the price to Rs 24,900. The same audio product is listed on Flipkart and Amazon for Rs 24,990. So if you don't have the above-mentioned bank cards, then you can buy it via these e-commerce platforms. There are some additional discount offers on ICICI bank and Citi bank cards as well, which one can use to get a bigger discount on the AirPods Pro 2.