MacBook Air M2 can be pre-booked from today: Price in India, sale date, and other details

Launched at the WWDC event earlier this year, MacBook Air M2 will be available for pre-booking in India from today. The pre-orders will go live at 5.30 pm IST on Apple India Online Store, Apple-authorised resellers and other channels. The sale, however, will begin on July 15.

In India, the new MacBook Air M2 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The top-end model with 8GB + 512GB SSD storage comes at a higher price of Rs 1,49,900. Student buyers will be able to grab the machine for a cheaper price of Rs 1,09,900. To get the discount, students will need to show their college/school ID card and get a MacBook Air M2 under Apple's Student Program.

As far as the basic differences are concerned, the base configuration of the MacBook Air M2 offers an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, while the higher-end option offers an 8-core CPU and 10-core CPU. Most of the other specifications and features between the models remain the same.

The MacBook Air M2 features an all-new design with a flat frame design like the MacBook Pro models and a wide notch at the top of the display like iPhones. It is powered by Apple's new M2 chip with eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. The tech giant claims that the latest M2 chipset designed by Apple offers 18 per cent faster performance and up to 35 per cent more powerful GPU than the previous generation M1 chip.

Some of the other specifications of the MacBook Air M2 include:

--It packs a slightly larger screen at 13.6-inches when compared to the M1 model.

--The MacBook Air M2 supports a MagSafe charging port, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

-The MacBook Air M2 base 8-core GPU variant will ship with a 30W charger, while the 10-core GPU variant with 512GB SSD will pack a 35W dual USB Type-C adapter. Apple said that it will provide an option to upgrade to a 67W USB Type-C fast charger.

-The company claims that the MacBook Air M2 can offer a battery life of 18 hours on a single charge.

-On the software front, the MacBook Air M2 runs macOS Monterey out-of-the-box. Apple confirmed that it will also get the new macOS Ventura later this year.