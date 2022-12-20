MacBook Air M2 gets flat Rs 14,400 discount on Amazon, here are the details

The new MacBook Air M2 is currently available at a pretty low price as Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs 14,400, and you can get the laptop for less than Rs 1 Lakh in India. There doesn't seem to be any type of sale event on the e-commerce platform, but is still giving a big discount on the MacBook Air M2. Here is everything you need to know about the latest MacBook deal.

MacBook Air M2 gets a massive discount on Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is listed on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 1,05,500. It was originally launched in India for Rs 1,19,900, which basically means that Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 14,400. On top of it, if you have HDFC bank card, customers can get an additional discount of Rs 6,000, which will effectively bring down the price to Rs 99,500. We have rarely witnessed such a big discount on Apple products. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage model.

MacBook Air M2 gets a big discount in India: Should you buy it?

Yes, you should buy the MacBook Air M2 if the laptop falls within your set budget and because it has received a massive discount on Amazon. There is a big price difference between this model and the MacBook Air M1 variant. The latter is selling on Amazon for Rs 86,990, which means that there is a price gap of Rs 18,510 (excluding bank offer).

The MacBook Air M1 is still a good purchase for those who want a little more than basic at a reasonable price. The laptop is pretty good for video and image editing. Though, it struggles to handle high-level, graphical demanding games. It is using Apple's M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. The company also ships a 30W charger USB-C power adapter and the device has two USB 4 ports. One also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per usage, the MacBook Air M1 can offer you at least 13 hours of battery life with casual (or office) usage. If you are into video editing, then expect around 4 hours of battery life. You usage will likely vary based on your usage patterns.

The MacBook Air M2, on the other hand, is for those who can spend much more and want slightly better performance and newer features compared to the older version. The MacBook Air M2 has a new design. It comes with a brighter and bigger display with trimmed bezels. It is powered by Apple's latest and more powerful M2 processor, which is also powering the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 model. The reviews so far have claimed that the laptop is good for regular tasks, but struggles a bit when it comes to handling intense workloads.

The MacBook Air M2 model has a 1080p camera, whereas the Air M1 model features just a 720p camera. So, people will get a much better quality camera experience with the new model. There are no speaker grills on the 2022 model and the company has placed two tweeters and two woofers between the keyboard and display to offer a neat look. The company has also provided support for its Spatial Audio tech, in addition to Dolby Atmos support. So, yes, the MacBook Air M2 is a better option than the older version.

This is the best time to buy the MacBook Air M2 model because it is a new model, and you will rarely find more than Rs 15,000 discount offer on the latest version. If you were considering to buy this model anytime before, but couldn't get it because of the high price range, then you should get it right away.