MacBook Air M2 launch: Specs, features, design, expected India price, and everything we know so far

The Cupertino giant first introduced the M1 powered MacBook Air in 2020, and the MacBook Pro followed with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets in 2021. Thus the complete MacBook lineup has completely shifted to the Apple Silicon. We did hear rumours about the arrival of the MacBook Air M2 last year, but that didn't seem to happen. It is now believed that the new MacBook Air with the M2 chipset may launch this year.

There's no confirmation on the name yet, but it is being presumed that the laptop will be called the new MacBook Air, and because the M2 chip would power it, we may call it MacBook Air M2. Leaks suggest that the upcoming laptop will have a refreshed design with minimal bezels and many new colour options. The new MacBook Air will likely ship with a more powerful M2 chipset. While the core count is expected to remain the same as M1, this new chipset will offer faster performance, leakers believe.

We know more about the MacBook Air M2, so keep reading to find all the details.

MacBook Air M2: Specs and features

--The MacBook Air is cheaper and the more popular laptop offering from the brand. The laptop received a big hardware upgrade with the inclusion of the M1 chipset in 2020. It has been more than a year since the laptop launched, and Apple seems to be working on an upgrade. It is being said that the Mass production of the MacBook Air M2 will begin in January itself. Following up on that, the tipster claims that the MacBook Air M2 could make its way in the month of March.

--The upcoming MacBook Air M2 has been revealed in plenty of renders, all of which hint towards a design overhaul. Renders from Jon Prosser showed the laptop in a notched design similar to the new MacBook Pro. However, in some renders, the notch is missing. So the inclusion of the notch cannot be ascertained at the moment.

MacBook Air M2 leaked render, Photo-JonProsser

--The MacBook Air M2 is seen with usual bezels in the renders revealed by LeaksApplePro. But it is likely that the bezels will be reduced on the upcoming model. The webcam is still placed in the top bezel. The new design seems to be inspired by the MacBook Pro with curved edges. There are two ports on each side of the display. The MagSafe connector and Thunderbolt port are placed on the right, while the 3.5mm headphone jack and another thunderbolt port are placed to the left.

--Tipster LeaksApplePro now claims that the MacBook Air M2 will have a notch indeed. He adds that Apple will be improving the speakers to make them louder and better on the upcoming model. Apple is also tipped to include a 1080p webcam and improved cameras. Besides this, the keyboard may get 7 per cent thinner and have a white colour instead. In fact, the MacBook Air will be offered in multiple colour options, including white, blue, lilac, orange and red, Prosser claimed.

--The current-gen MacBook Air has the M1 chipset, while the MacBook Pros are equipped with more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. On the new MacBook Air, Apple may add an M2 chipset. This chipset is said to have the same number of cores as M1 but may offer faster performance. While some reports state that the chipset will be based on a 4nm manufacturing process, others believe it may be based on a 3nm process node.

--Apple may use a Mini LED display on the MacBook Air M2 like the new iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro.

MacBook Air M2 launch

The MacBook Air 2022 is tipped to launch in 2021, but that didn't happen. So a launch is now being speculated for the first half of 2022. It's possible that Apple may choose to launch the MacBook Air 2022 at its Spring event in April. However, LeaksApplePro believes that the launch may take place in March. There's no confirmation from Apple, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

MacBook Air M2 Price (expected)

LeaksApplePro has also hinted towards the pricing of the MacBook Air in a recent leak. According to this, it may be offered at $1200 (roughly Rs 89,500) or at the same price at $999 (roughly Rs 74,500).