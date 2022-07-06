MacBook Air M2 pre-orders go live on July 8 in India, sale starts on July 15

Apple MacBook Air M2 will go on sale starting July 15 in India. The iPhone maker unveiled its new MacBook Air with a faster M2 chip at WWDC 22 in June. Customers in India can pre-order the MacBook Air M2 starting July 8 on the Apple India Online Store.

The new MacBook Air M2 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. For the base, users get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The base configuration of the MacBook Air M2 offers an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. Users can choose to upgrade the machine with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of internal storage. The higher-end options also offer an 8-core CPU and 10-core CPU.

The pre-orders will go live starting July 8 at 5.30 pm IST. It will be available for purchase starting July 15 via the Apple India Online Store, Apple-authorised resellers and other channels.

The MacBook Air M2 gets an all-new design. It matches the flat frame design of the MacBook Pro models and also sports a wide notch at the top of the display. Apple has also packed a new M2 chip with eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. The new chip claims to offer 18 per cent faster performance and up to 35 per cent more powerful GPU.

The screen is also slightly larger at 13.6-inches, which now offers 500 nits of peak brightness. Above the Liquid Retina display is an upgraded 1080p webcam. The new MacBook Air M2 also gets more ports. It now gets a MagSafe charging port, two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 8-core GPU variant will ship with a 30W charger, whereas the 10-core GPU variant with 512GB SSD comes with a 35W dual USB Type-C adapter. Apple will give users the option to upgrade to a 67W USB Type-C fast charger as an alternative to the 35W Dual USB Type-C adapter.

The new MacBook Air M2 has a claimed battery life of 18 hours on a single charge. It runs macOS Monterey out of the box and is set to get the new macOS Ventura later this year.