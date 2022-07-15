MacBook Air M2 to go on sale in India today: Price, design, specs and more

The MacBook Air M2 will be up for sale in India today. The laptop will be available for purchase later today. It new MacBook Air model was announced back in June this year and people can now get it via Apple's online store. It isn't listed on Amazon and the device will also go on sale via Flipkart. The MacBook Air M2 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Users also get the option to upgrade the machine with up to 24GB RAM and 2TB storage.

The new MacBook Air M2 is pricer than the older model. Having said that, should you buy the 2020 model or the new one? It purely depends on what is your preference. The new MacBook Air model has a new design. This one offers a brighter and bigger display with trimmed bezels. It is powered by Apple's latest and more powerful M2 processor, which is also powering the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 model. The reviews so far have claimed that the laptop is good for regular tasks, but struggles a bit when it comes to handling intense workloads.

The MacBook Air M2 model has a 1080p camera, whereas the 2020 version packs a 720p camera. You get a much better camera experience with the new model. There are no speaker grills on the 2022 model and the company has placed two tweeters and two woofers between the keyboard and display to offer a neat look. The company has also provided support for its Spatial Audio tech, in addition to Dolby Atmos support. So, yes, the MacBook Air M2 is a better option than the older version.

Yes, the new laptop is more costly, but you still get it at a slightly lower price. The pre-order offer is still visible online and one can avail it to get it at a discounted price. There is a Rs 6,000 instant discount offer on the HDFC bank credit card, which means that customers can get the MacBook Air M2 at an effective price of Rs 1,13,900, down from Rs 1,19,900. It is currently unclear whether the same discount offer will also be available when it will be on sale. There are also some exchange offers available via several online and offline channels that you can check to get the laptop at an even lower price. The MacBook Air M1 model is currently selling in India with a starting price of Rs 96,990.

