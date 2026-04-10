MacBook Neo review: Good enough for most, not for all

What makes the perfect affordable laptop? For most people, it's the basics, with promising battery life, speed, and simplicity. For others, it's raw performance. Well, MacBook Neo caters to the first group, making it a good-enough laptop unless you actually need a laptop.

We have been testing the MacBook Neo for over two weeks to understand which consumer base it's chasing. The Neo gets most things right and has plenty of good things to offer, such as a premium design and build quality, its affordable price segment of Rs 69,900, and the MacOS ecosystem.

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Therefore, the message is quite clear: Apple has built a machine that's incredibly easy to love. But, is it meant for everyone? Well, if you push the MacBook Neo with heavy workloads, then you may have to look elsewhere.

Let’s dive deep to know if the MacBook Neo is worth the hype, and who should buy the laptop.

MacBook Neo review: Design, keyboard, and build quality

At first glance, the MacBook Neo looks impressively premium with unique colour options, slim design, and a butterfly keyboard that feels good and reliable. With Neo, Apple refreshed the colour variants beyond basic silver and black. Buyers can now choose from the new Citrus and Pink Blush colours. Apart from these, people who chase basics can go for White and Indigo colours.

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The laptop retains an aluminium design with a portable 13-inch size, but in real life, it feels slightly smaller. It weighs 1.23 kilograms, and it's slightly thicker at 0.5-inch. The overall design feels carefully thought out, from the smooth one-hand opening lid to the large trackpad. The trackpad, in particular, feels easy to use compared to competitors in this price range.

For cost-cutting, the MacBook Neo features two USB-C ports; the USB-C 3 has a faster speed, whereas the USB-C 2 is slower. Therefore, users will have to rely on the faster port for demanding tasks like connecting external displays, high-speed storage drives, or hubs. In addition, the Neo also alerts users to which port to rely on.

For the webcam, the Neo lacks Centre Stage camera features; instead, it comes with a 1080p camera, which is decent, but not compared to the MacBook Air models. As far as the Touch ID is concerned, it's only available with the 512GB variant, and not on the base 256GB model. Another drawback of the laptop is that it does not have a back-lit keyboard, hence using it in dark lighting could be tricky.

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MacBook Neo review: Display

Coming to the display, the MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with IPS technology that offers 2408x1506 native resolution and up to 500nits peak brightness.

Coming to the viewing experience, the MacBook Neo delivered impressive visuals despite lacking the OLED technology. The colours looked vibrant, whites were clean, and blacks were reasonably deep for an IPS panel. This makes it perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, media consumption, and casual office work, like juggling between Chrome tabs, writing, etc.

The MacBook Neo offers a punchy display well above what we typically expect at this price point. It may not have the flashiest screen, but it is consistently pleasant to use. The brightness of the screen is also promising, and it also works well in direct light. Overall, the MacBook Neo yet again gets the basics right when it comes to offering impressive display features, which is still better than competitors at the given price point.

MacBook Neo review: Performance, software, and battery life

To make the MacBook Neo affordable, Apple skipped the use of its Silicon M-series of chips and used its iPhone chip, the A18 Pro, which also powers the iPhone 16 Pro, launched in 2024. Alongside a lightweight chip, the laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

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The restricted RAM storage makes it harder for power users to run demanding apps, and for someone who runs on 20 browser tabs, juggles powerful video/photo editing tools, and Netflix all running at once, could feel the stretched performance.

However, for everyday users, the A18 Pro chip feels more than capable in real-world use. The MacBook Neo handles basic usage beautifully. The majority of our usage included journalistic work such as writing on Google Docs, managing the content management system (CMS), working across social media apps, juggling between AI tools, Canva, and casual video editing as well. Note that most of these tasks were done on Google Chrome.

Neo’s biggest strength is its software, the macOS Tahoe with "Liquid Glass" interface, which looks better on the screen than iPhones. It consists of all the latest Apple Intelligence features, bringing the power of AI, and surprisingly, it is easier to use on a Mac than on other Windows laptops.

Multitasking on MacBook Neo is seamless with features like Stage Manager, Spotlight Update, and Hot Corners. Apart from this, Universal Clipboard makes things quite easier if you have an Apple ecosystem consisting of an iPhone or iPad.

Lastly, the MacBook Neo delivers an exceptional battery life on a single charge. We were able to complete a 9-hour shift at work on a single charge, and at the end of the shift, the laptop still had about 25-30% juice left, which means the laptop could easily last up to 11-12 hours on medium to heavy usage.

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MacBook Neo verdict: Who should buy?

The MacBook Neo is a practical choice for everyday users who prioritise simplicity over raw power. It gets the fundamentals right, it offers a premium design, a reliable display, a smooth macOS experience, and excellent battery life, all at an accessible price point.

For students, writers, and professionals with light to moderate workloads, the Neo is dependable. The A18 Pro chip, while not built for power users, seamlessly manages daily tasks, and the overall experience remains fluid.

However, the trade-offs can not be ignored, as it comes with limited RAM, no M-series chip, and missing features like a backlit keyboard or higher-end webcam, making it less appealing for power users.

Therefore, the message remains clear. The MacBook Neo is a great fit for those who want a no-nonsense laptop for daily work, but if your workflow demands heavy performance or advanced capabilities, you may have to look for other powerful alternatives.