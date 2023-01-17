MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 get new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, faster Mac mini also launched

Apple has announced its first set of devices in 2023. The company has finally launched a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the company's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. These laptops were expected to hit the market last year, but Apple took its own sweet to release these. The company is claiming that the new machines will offer a more "power-efficient performance and battery life" compared to the older models.

The new MacBook models are the same as the older ones with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. The biggest difference is the new M2 chip that Apple is offering with the 2023 MacBook Pro models. You get the same flat-edged design with a mini-LED display. One will also notice the same set of ports that are available with the 2022 models.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 1,99,900. But, there is a education discount offer available, which brings down the price to Rs 1,84,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 2,49,900 and Rs 2,29,900 for education. Apple has priced the Mac mini with M2 for Rs INR 59,900 and Rs 49,900 for education. The Mac mini with M2 Pro will cost you Rs 129,900 and Rs 1,19,900 for education.

